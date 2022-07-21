WATCH: Mike Rowe ‘Overwhelmed’ by the Natural Beauty While Hiking in Colorado

Besides being the narrator of many hit shows on Discovery Channel, Mike Rowe is also the host of Dirty Jobs, which showcased some of the dirtiest jobs in America. Being a household name, the host went on to do Somebody’s Gotta Do It for CNN. And in between hosting and narrating, the star does his own podcast, The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe. While exploring multiple avenues when it comes to his career, the narrator recently shared a Twitter post showing him taking some time to not only relax but enjoy the magnificent scenery around him.

Sharing his location with social media, Mike Rowe filmed himself standing in what he called a meadow in Colorado. While Rowe is active and in shape, even the star took a moment to compose himself. Wanting nothing more than to document his view, he explained being stunned by how beautiful the world can be.

Fans of Mike Rowe shared his post with one writing, “You are amazing, sir. I love your message in all it’s simplicity. My husband was so excited when he found out you were speaking at the Texas FFA state convention. Thank you for all the causes you bring to light!”

Supporting The Worker

Having supported the blue-collar workforce in America, Mike Rowe stressed the importance of saving the middle class when data from the Labor Department showed a staggering 4.5 million Americans quitting their jobs. “This is a conversation about our workforce and the imbalanced nature of it and the way that’s going to impact every single American who shares my addiction to smooth roads, indoor plumbing, affordable electricity and so forth,”

The host added, “I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve heard from the energy industry, the flooring industry… the restaurant industry, the cable and broadband industry, they are all struggling with the same basic problem. That, interestingly, is one of the few things that we can control. We need to explain to kids that working with your hands, learning a skill that’s in demand can still lead to prosperity.”

Mike Rowe Filming Show Off His Own Podcast

As for the future, Mike Rowe traveled to Oklahoma to film a series based on his podcast. The director behind him is Jonathan Coussens, who stated the state was the perfect backdrop. “Oklahoma has a lot of variety of topographic regions that really lend to 1800s, early turn of the century, wild west kind of stuff. We’re shooting a variety of those types of episodes this season.”

Given the content on his podcast, Mike Rowe warned listeners, “If so, feel free to bring any discrepancy to my attention. Just remember – I’m not wrong. It’s just the way I heard it.”