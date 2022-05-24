WATCH: See Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley Become The King in New ‘Elvis’ Trailer

Look no further if you need more proof that Austin Butler has transformed himself into the iconic Elvis Presley in his new biopic. We recently got a new trailer for the upcoming flick based on the rock-n-roll God, and we couldn’t be more excited.

While we initially got a look into Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis in the first trailer, this time, we got more of an idea about what to expect. With this new trailer, we got a closer look into how Butler will reveal Presley’s more scandalous side. The new trailer also comes ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as a way to build more anticipation.

The trailer opens with a dramatic voiceover: “Our country itself is sick, and it’s lost its sense of direction, even its common decency,” about the world’s reaction to Presley and his dance moves.

In addition, it also shows the complicated relationship between him and his manager Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. The three-minute trailer focused on Presley’s dark side and how that helped him turn him into a worldwide phenomenon.

As the second trailer begins, we see Butler as Elvis leaning into his more deviant side, showing how his controversial performances sent shockwaves across the country. With every shimmy and shake, we see how Elvis gains not only fans but enemies. As Butler gyrates his hips on stage, we see how much dedication he’s put into the role. While the film has yet to hit theaters, he’s already received rave reviews from former members of Presley’s inner circle.

Elvis’ family offers praise for Butler’s performance in new biopic

According to the actor and granddaughter of Presley, Riley Keough, it was an emotional experience when she watched the film. She recently viewed the feature with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, and mother, Lisa Marie Presley. During Cannes’ Women In Motion discussion, she described watching Elvis as a “very emotional experience.” She also admitted she cried as she watched Butler portray her grandfather.

“In the first five minutes, I could feel how much work Baz and Austin put into trying to get it right. That made me emotional immediately,” Keough said. “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.”

Baz Luhrmann, known for his work on The Great Gatsby, wrote Elvis alongside Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. The film also stars Olivia DeJonge as his former love, Priscilla Presley. Dacre Montgomery plays Steve Binder, David Wenham as Hank Snow, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as singer-songwriter Jimmie Rodgers.

Elvis premieres in theaters on June 24. Audiences can later stream the flick on HBO Max 45 days later.