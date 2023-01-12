WATCH: Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Get Emotional During Austin Butler’s Golden Globes Speech

The tears were flowing during the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week. Especially when Elvis star Austin Butler accepted his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama. During the Elvis star’s heartfelt acceptance speech, Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley are seen getting emotional.

Austin Butler And The Presley’s Grew Close As He Portrayed The Iconic Elvis Presley In 2022’s Elvis

Seventy-seven-year-old Priscilla Presley and her daughter, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley grew close to Austin Butler as he was filming the Baz Luhrmann biopic, Elvis. And, this bond is incredibly clear in Butler’s acceptance speech Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards.

In his touching speech, Austin Butler thanks the Presleys for “opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.”

The star continues to tell Priscilla and her daughter “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

For us it’s Austin Butler winning his first ever Golden Globe Award for playing Elvis and then thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rmRnvKF3Cg — PopViewers (@PopViewers) January 11, 2023

A clip of the touching moment was shared on Twitter that evening. And the moment is just as touching as it sounds.

The Emotional Golden Globe Moment With Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Is One To Watch Over And Over Again

“For us, it’s Austin Butler winning his first ever Golden Globe Award for playing Elvis,” the Twitter post reads. “[And] then thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley! #GoldenGlobes.”

In his touching speech, Austin Butler also sends a shout-out to the “incredible producers” who brought the film to life. He also thanked the company behind the award-winning biopic. He also honors his “fellow nominees.”

“I also want to say to my fellow nominees, you have turned in the most beautiful profound work,” Austin Butler says. “I am so honored and proud to be listed among you.”

Of course, Austin Butler dedicated part of his speech to the director who had the vision to create the stunning biopic, Bax Luhrmann. In the touching moment, Butler notes that he owes this all to a “bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported.”

The actor continues in the heartfelt award acceptance speech to thank the famous director for “believing in me in those moments that I didn’t even believe in myself.”

He also honored the iconic Tom Hanks, who costars in Elvis with Butler, in the speech

“I also want to thank my dance partner, the greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for,” Austin Butler says. “Mr. Tom Hanks, thank you.”