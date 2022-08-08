Just a little over 40 years old, Elvis Presley passed away on August 16, 1977, at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. Leaving behind him a legacy that has carried on for longer than he was alive, the King of Rock and Roll continues to receive awards for being one of the most recognized icons of the 20th century. And with the recent success of the film following his life as a worldwide celebrity, it appears an auction is scheduled to take place on August 27th, featuring an assortment of the singer’s belongings owned by his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

For Elvis Presley collectors, the rumors of Parker’s collection were legendary as it contained gold rings, watches, cufflinks, and even a guitar. Thanks to Brigitte Kruse, the CEO of GWS Auction, the dreams of Parker’s collection became a reality. And for the first time, fans can catch a glimpse of the spectacular display of over 200 unique items. As for the guitar, it is also on display as it is the same instrument Presley used during his 1968 TV special Comeback.

Working alongside Kruse, Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla, admitted the vast collection brought back a lot of memories and emotions. She doesn’t own any of the pieces but revealed to helping with many of the designs. Although protective of his legacy, Priscilla believed the auction helps preserve the King of Rock and Roll as many replicas flooded the market. “There is so much product out there that is not authentic at all and that worries me. I want to know for sure that that is going to go to someone who is going to care for it, love it.”

WATCH: A collection of jewelry that Elvis Presley gave to his manager Colonel Tom Parker, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks watches and chains, is going up for auction https://t.co/VMXlTAOlSo pic.twitter.com/Tmxj0idRaO — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2022

Priscilla Explains Why Elvis Presley Gave Manager Jewelry

As for why Elvis Presley’s manager ended up with it all, Priscilla joked about Tom Parker, explaining that she and her late husband struggled when it came to buying him gifts. Known for having everything he wanted, the couple believed gifting his jewelry was nothing more than a last resort. But now, with his legacy immortalized, it seems the once-gifts are historical items of one of the most iconic musicians of all time.

The relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla caused a storm of controversy given their age difference. In 1959, Elvis, after joining the Army, served in Germany. During his time there, he met Priscilla, who was only 14 years old. The singer was 24 at the time. Not to mention, her stepfather, Paul Beaulieu, served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Eight years after they met, in 1967, Priscilla and Elvis Presley married. While happy for the press and public, their marriage struggled until they finally divorced in 1973.