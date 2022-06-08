WATCH: Ray Liotta’s Final Role in Apple TV+ ‘Black Bird’ Trailer Released

Apple TV+ just unveiled the trailer for one of Ray Liotta’s final acting roles. “Black Bird,” the new six-episode series, will be available for streaming beginning July 8.

Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, and the late Ray Liotta star in the new psychological series. The series was also adapted from the true-crime memoir In With the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

The new miniseries will follow Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), the son of a police officer. Keene finds himself in hot water after a judge sentenced him to a ten-year sentence in a minimum-security prison. However, not all is lost. Authorities give a choice to either stay or transfer to a maximum-security facility and befriend a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser) to get him to confess to other crimes.

The Apple TV series also marks Liotta’s last venture into TV. Viewers can see Liotta at the beginning of the trailer. The late actor plays Keene’s dad. “I never wanted this for you,” he says in the trailer. “I wanted a totally different life — a steady paycheck, kids, a family.”

Last month, the 67-year-old sadly passed away in his sleep while filming his new movie Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic.

At the time, Liotta and Jacy Nittolo had planned to tie the knot. She was with him when he died. He was also father to daughter Karsen, 23, with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace. According to reports, authorities suspected no foul play in his death.

Industry icons open up about the tragic passing of Ray Liotta

Last month, the show’s creator Dennis Lehane penned a heartfelt tribute to the Goodfellas alum. According to Lehane, working with the actor was a “culmination of a lifelong dream.”

Lehane also said he wrote Liotta’s role with the late actor in mind. According to Lehane, he was “humbled, honored, fist-pump elated” when Liotta swiftly signed on for the project.

In addition to Lehane, Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese also offered his own condolences to the star. The famed director gave Liotta his breakout role when he starred as Henry Hill in the 1990 crime drama. According to Scorsese, he was “absolutely shocked and devastated” by Liotta’s death. In an official statement, he called Liotta “uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor.”

On Tuesday, the Academy-Award-winning director also said that he “regrets” not being able to work with Ray Liotta again before his tragic passing.

“I wish I’d had the chance to see him just once more, too — to tell him just how much the work we did together meant to me. But maybe he knew that. I hope so,” the 79-year-old wrote in an op-ed for the Guardian.