WATCH: Steve Martin Absolutely Shreds a ‘Little Ditty’ He Wrote on the Banjo

Steve Martin needs no introduction. The influential actor and comedian has an illustrious career that spans decades. Comedy Central ranks him as the sixth greatest comedian of all time. He holds five Grammys, 1 Emmy, and 1 Oscar. He’s been nominated twice for a Tony Award. If he earned a Tony, he would become one of a small group of entertainers to win the coveted ‘EGOT’ title.

However, while most audiences recognize Martin from Saturday Night Live, The Father of the Bride films, the Cheaper by the Dozen films, and more, many don’t realize he’s a talented musician.

Recently, Steve Martin posted a video of him shredding the banjo. He captioned the video, writing, “A little summer banjo. Here’s a little ditty written by Alison Brown and me. Foggy Morning Breaking.”

A little summer banjo. Here’s a little ditty written by Alison Brown and me. Foggy Morning Breaking. pic.twitter.com/HpLeY5hrJI — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) July 15, 2022

Martin smiles as he plucks the melodic tune. Martin dons a pink bink button down shirt and blue blazer.

Fans quickly filled his comment section with praise.

One user named @alex_isnt_funny wrote “I love your music. I have probably listened to The Crow about 1000 times.”

Many users were quick to note their excitement at a new banjo video. One user responded with a hilarious GIF.

A NEW BANJO VIDEO!!! pic.twitter.com/DU2xvAhjlT — 😁🍿📺🧩 JUSTICE FOR SELENA 👑 #BrazzosSweep (@Fruityfruit6) July 15, 2022

Another user wrote, “ahhhhh steve you posted banjo!!!”

Steve Martin’s Career Lately

Steve Martin has enjoyed lots of success lately.

Firstly, in 2021, he co-created and starred in the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building. Martin Short and Selena Gomez also co-created and star in the series. His performance earned him a sixth Golden Globe nomination.

Secondly, Martin wrote the book and lyrics to the musical Bright Star (2016) and the comedy Meteor Shower (2017). Both plays premiered on Broadway.

Recently, HBO Max remade Steve Martin’s classic The Father of the Bride.

The 2022 installment of The Father of the Bride doesn’t star Steve Martin. Furthermore, it doesn’t star Martin Short or Diane Keaton like the 1991 version. However, the newest version includes some slight changes to the long-standing franchise.

The new reboot broke HBO Max streaming records. It is the most watched streaming-only movie premiere for the platform in its history, according to Deadline. The new version also stars Andy Garcia as the father, Gloria Estefan as the wife, and Adria Arjona as the bride.

However, there are some obvious changes to the new chapter of this series. First, the story is now set in a Latina community, specifically in a Cuban-American family. This helps give the story a unique perspective. There’s one more interesting twist in the movie that separates it from its predecessors. The parents of the bride are on the cusp of a divorce.

Steve Martin’s 1991 comedy isn’t the only Martin remake to be released in 2022. Martin’s 2003 Cheaper by the Dozen was remade by Disney+. The new version stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. However, Disney’s remake seems to fall short of HBO Max’s remake. The Father of the Bride (2022) exceeded streaming expectations. It’s primed to receive its own sequel like its predecessors.