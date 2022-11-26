WATCH: Sylvester Stallone Brings Family Along to Visit Rocky Statue in Philadelphia

If you have seen Rocky starring Sylvester Stallone, then you are familiar with the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Those are the ones that Rocky Balboa runs up in that first movie and others in the series. Recently, Stallone decided to take a trip back to see the Rocky statue that is there. In fact, Stallone shared that video of him and his family together to see him in statue form. Well, to see the famed boxer Balboa.

In the video, Stallone said, “I don’t get here very often with the family and I thought I would break into my own line to see the statue. I don’t get to visit Rocky very often. When I do, it’s emotional.” He’s surrounded by his daughter and wife Jennifer Flavin. People are shown in line waiting to see the statue, too. Some even speak out to Stallone as he’s making the video.

Sylvester Stallone Used Art Museum Steps For Vintage Moment In Movies

In one of the training montages, Balboa runs through Philadelphia neighborhoods. That is mixed in with training clips at the gym. Then, the montage comes to an end at the Art Museum. One Rocky hits the top of the steps, he throws his hands up in triumph, Fox News reports.

In the second Rocky movie, we see him getting ready to square off again with Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers. So, he runs through a neighborhood where people greet him with cheers and applause. Then, kids join Rocky for his run, and a large group of them get together behind him. We end it with Rocky back up on the steps. But he has a lot of people around him and cheering him on ahead of his rematch.

While we’re looking back at some of his glory days, Sylvester Stallone is keeping his eyes forward. As you might know, he’s gotten a starring role in the new Paramount+ series Tulsa King. In it, Stallone plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi. He gets relocated from New York to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he has to set up a new empire for him to rule. The show just kicked off its first episodes and viewers appear to be down with seeing Stallone on TV.

Can you believe this is the first TV starring role in Stallone’s long, vast career? It is. But the venerable actor and action star appears to be enjoying his time on the show. One thing he did say upon wrapping up work on the show and its first season is that it was a lot of hard work. So far, though, it’s all good for him and his fellow cast members.