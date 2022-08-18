WATCH: Sylvester Stallone’s Friend Hilariously Delivers Iconic ‘Rocky’ Speech as Sly Reels in a Fish

As one of the world’s most recognizable movie stars, Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to being approached by adoring fans who know him as Rocky Balboa, John Rambo, or Barney Ross.

In his five decades in Hollywood, the Rocky star has had countless fans quote a beloved movie line at him or ask him to sign everything from pieces of memorabilia to napkins to their own skin. And though he admits it can be a bit inconvenient, he typically doesn’t mind at all.

“I’ve said to other actors [who complain], ‘Don’t go out. Because that’s the price. That’s the deal,'” Stallone said in an interview with Hollywood Outbreak. “It takes a certain amount of guts to come up. And if you tell those people to go away, I mean, you’ve scarred them. You’ve burned them.”

“I’ve had it happen a few times,” he continued. “Like, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ it’s true. So I think about that. If you say you’re a nice guy, then you gotta walk the walk, even though sometimes it’s a little inconvenient.”

On top of trying to do right by his fans, Sylvester Stallone admitted that it’s also just faster to say yes to fan requests. “I find it quicker sometimes just to do it rather than explain why I shouldn’t do it,” he said. “Just sign the thing and move on.”

Sylvester Stallone’s Friend Yells ‘Rocky’ Quotes at Him During a Day of Fishing

Now, Sylvester Stallone would never complain about his fans. However, it’s no doubt exhausting to try to have lunch or go for a walk or just be a regular human and find that you can’t without being hounded by strangers.

Luckily, he has good friends who like Sylvester for Sylvester, not for his larger-than-life film personas. And they would never use his iconic roles to tease him while spending time together. No, never. Except, well, all the time.

It’s honestly completely understandable. If you’re such good friends with Sylvester Stallone that you casually go on a fishing trip together, the urge to shout movie quotes at him must be unbearable. Especially when the perfect opportunity presents itself, such as Sly attempting (and failing) to reel in a particularly feisty fish.

This hilarious scenario played out while Sylvester Stallone was out on the water with a group of his friends, which Sly then shared on his Instagram page. In the video, his friend Keith shouts the iconic “that’s how winning is done” speech from Rocky while Sylvester struggles to hold back laughter and maintain focus on reeling in his catch.

“I think this is so funny,” Stallone wrote in the caption. “Even way out on the ocean trying to get a little piece and quiet, (by the way, the fish got away) there’s always someone there to remind me about Rocky at the oddest times! The Rocky speech was ‘subtly’ delivered by my good friend Keith F. in Florida!”