WATCH: ‘The Terminal List’ Star Chris Pratt Posts Hilarious Throwback Slideshow of Himself

Chris Pratt shared a funny throwback video on Instagram. He followed the “Teenage Dirtbag” TikTok trend.

It has been a popular trend for people to post their old teenage photos, especially grungey/90s-era pictures, to the song “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus. Many celebrities have hopped in on the trend as well, the latest being Chris Pratt. Pratt shared the video to his Instagram. In the video, he writes: “A REAL TEENAGE DIRTBAG” and included a bunch of old photos with curly, unruly hair. Some of the photos are recognizable from his “Parks and Recreation” days.

He captioned the Instagram post: “What a time #teenagedirtbag.” Fans loved the post, taking to the comments to share their thoughts. One fan said “ICON,” while another wrote “GO CHRIS!”

Headlines have heavily featured Pratt due to a show he stars in, “The Terminal,” possibly being renewed for a second season. The show, based on the book of the same name, was written by Jack Carr. Carr, also an executive producer on the show, spoke to TV Insider about a possible season 2 for the show.

“Chris wants to do it, and Amazon wants to do it,” Carr said. “But it could all fall apart. It would be an eight-part series based on the second book True Believer. We shall see.”

“The Terminal List” is an action fiction show that tells the story “of a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family.” The show doesn’t have a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at a 39%, but has an 8/10 rating on IMBd.

Chris Pratt Shows and Movies Receiving Positive Fan Feedback

One fan review of the show on Google, written by Prashast Singh, reads: “The Terminal List had me intrigued from the promos alone. I don’t watch such 50-minute per episodes series very often, but I was truly excited about this one, and I’m glad I gave it a watch.”

They continued: Chris Pratt has managed to shine in a role which doesn’t require comedy or goofiness, and turned out to be very believable as the protagonist. I could say the same for the rest of the cast, as most actors felt rightly casted and delivered strong performances.”

Fans also praised Pratt for the final movie in the “Jurassic World” trilogy, “Jurassic World: Dominion.” His co-star, Bryce Dallas Howard, revealed she was not paid as much as Pratt for the film. She also shared that he stood up for her and helped her with the situation.

Fans can stream the film on Peacock on September 2, including the extended version.