WATCH: Tom Cruise Arrives at ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere in Helicopter

Actor Tom Cruise knows how to make an entrance when it calls for a big-time movie like Tom Gun: Maverick to premiere. It’s pretty cool to see him arrive at the world premiere of the movie in a helicopter. This does not happen every day but Cruise loves to give his fans something to cheer about beyond the big screen. He definitely accomplishes this feat as you can see below.

Tom Cruise and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast Went Through Training

NBD! Just Tom Cruise arriving at the #TopGunMaverick world premiere in a heli. pic.twitter.com/KDU2xpBf0D — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 5, 2022

But Cruise is really involved in this movie. In fact, he designed the flight training program for it.

“I wasn’t ready to make a sequel until we had a special story worthy of a sequel,” he said in an interview. “And until technology evolved so we could delve deeper into the experience of a fighter pilot.” Cruise also said that in order to get the flight training done for Top Gun: Maverick, everyone worked with the Navy and the Top Gun School. “Because if we’re going to do it, we’re going to fly in the F-18s.”

Cruise said, “The Navy says if you eject, you have to be able to survive in the water. So we had to go through a challenging underwater program.” Director Jerry Bruckheimer said Cruise and the cast went through three months of extensive training. Joseph Kosinski, director of “Top Gun: Maverick,” said the cast had to learn how to run the cameras while in flight. “Because when they’re up in the jet, they have to direct themselves, essentially. I had to teach them cinematography and the lighting. So that they understood what’s gonna look good on camera.”

