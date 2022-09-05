WATCH: Tom Cruise Stands on a Flying Plane in Wild Promo for New ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise is ramping up to advertise his next Mission: Impossible movie, and this promo soared to impressive heights. Top Gun: Maverick was an undisputed success. It earned positive reviews from critics and brought in substantial box office returns. All of this was during a difficult year for the film industry. The film’s success has led to an increased appreciation for Cruise’s commitment to practical effects and doing his own stunts. It’s certainly sparking people‘s excitement for next year’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

This year at CinemaCon, Tom Cruise stoked anticipation for both films. He showed early footage from Dead Reckoning and one of the earliest full screenings of Top Gun: Maverick. The screenings were prefaced by a pre-taped video. The clip featured Cruise addressing the audience while holding onto a plane flying over South Africa. A video of the event has popped up on social media, so fans who couldn’t make it to the exclusive Las Vegas unveiling can watch Cruise’s introduction.

‼️MISSION IMPOSSIBLE DEAD RECKONING CINEMACON FOOTAGE‼️ pic.twitter.com/kaHV1unlAE — mar (@icemavs) September 4, 2022

Tom Cruise is accompanied by his longtime collaborator, director Christopher McQuarrie. The pair are currently filming Dead Reckoning Part 2. Both men are seen in separate planes, with Cruise expressing his excitement about the films and McQuarrie joking that he needs to stop talking to the audience so they can focus on filming.

Is a third Top Gun film in the cards for Tom Cruise?

Movie buffs who love Tom Cruise will be delighted to see him flying a plane in new footage, as many of them are already longing for a third Top Gun film. The cast and crew of Top Gun: Maverick hasn’t been coy about their want to play their roles again in another movie, but they all confess that it’s really up to Cruise in the end.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Miles Teller recently told ET. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Teller knows that he has formed a unique bond with Cruise regardless of whether or not Top Gun 3 comes to fruition. The actor even “just sent him a message the other day for his birthday” back in July.

Though there’s no official word on a sequel yet, Teller seems content enjoying the success of Top Gun: Maverick for now. “For [Cruise] to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” Miles Teller said. Miles and his other young co-stars like Jay Ellis, and Glen Powell had to be patient with this outcome. Top Gun: Maverick was all but finished back in 2019, but was delayed due to COVID-19. Tom Cruise insisted the film get a theatrical release rather than going straight to streaming platforms. The gamble paid off.