WATCH: Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Rolls Out the Red Carpet on the Deck of the USS Midway Ahead of Premiere

We’re just weeks away from the theater release of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” But on Wednesday, the Hollywood icon celebrated the film’s red carpet debut in a unique fashion. Far removed from Hollywood’s glitz and glam, “Top Gun: Maverick” made its premiere aboard the deck of the retired aircraft carrier, The USS Midway. Check out the shipboard scene in the clip below.

The premiere of #TopGun: Maverick is getting started and it's taking place on an actual aircraft carrier pic.twitter.com/u2JQvdqH6B — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 4, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the red carpet premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” aboard the USS Midway was just the beginning of Tom Cruise’s San Diego event. The Pete “Maverick” Mitchell actor also arrived in style to his maritime premiere. Footage shows Cruise piloting his own helicopter as he landed on the edge of the carrier.

The outlet reports the “Top Gun: Maverick” red carpet premiere also featured jet flyovers and uniformed servicemen. Attendants also saw an appearance from Tom Cruise’s costars including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, and Jay Ellis.

Considering the dedication Tom Cruise exhibited in making “Top Gun: Maverick,” it’s unsurprising its premiere was set aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier. In making the 1980s film’s sequel, Cruise put together a rigorous training program for his costars. Throughout, they learned to navigate the skies alongside trained pilots. In addition to pilot training, they were also required to endure hours spent swimming. That’s because, if any one of them needed to eject, they had to be able to survive in the water.

Additionally, film producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed Tom Cruise is actually behind the dash throughout the film’s action scenes.

“Every time you see him flying,” Bruckheimer said, “that’s him in the jet. You can’t pull Tom Cruise back. He’s going to do what he’s going to do.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Welcomes Back One of Tom Cruise’s Original Costars

Given the time in between the original “Top Gun” and “Top Gun: Maverick” combined with Tom Cruise’s penchant for authenticity in the new film’s creation, it’s reasonable we can expect the sequel to far surpass expectations for the film’s success. However, there’s another aspect of the upcoming film sure to hook original “Top Gun” fans. That’s the return of the movie’s original cast member, Val Kilmer.

Val Kilmer played the fan-favorite “Top Gun” character named Iceman, who helped drive the narrative of the original film through his rivalry with Tom Cruise’s Maverick.

After moving forward with the sequel’s creation, Bruckheimer revealed the Hollywood icon refused to do “Top Gun: Maverick” without Val Kilmer.

“Tom said, ‘I’m not making the movie without Val,’ and of course we had to talk to Val; he was up to it, he helped create the scene with us,” the producer said. He added, “It was a very emotional day—you saw Maverick and Iceman back on screen again after 36 years.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” officially makes its debut at the end of the month on Friday, May 27th.