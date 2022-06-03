WATCH: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller Rifles First Pitch at Phillies Game

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller — that’s Rooster to y’all — threw some moderate heat a little high and tight earlier this week to celebrate the Philadelphia Phillies.

Check that, it was the other way around. The Phillies were throwing a party for Top Gun: Maverick night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Teller, who plays Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign Rooster, was the guest of honor.

And it’s safe to say that Teller was about as amped at being on the mound, reppin’ his favorite team, as the fans were to see a star of Top Gun: Maverick on their field.

Check out the video Major League Baseball posted on Twitter. It’s definitive proof that Teller can do more than act. One of the Phillies players gave him this advice before the pitch: “make sure you toe the rubber and let it eat.” But since Teller was a star second baseman back in school, he probably already knew that.

Top Gun: Maverick Is Buzzing the Box Office

So, have you gone to the theater to check out Top Gun: Maverick? The movie is sizzling at the box office. And the movie surpassed $200 million at the domestic box office sometime Thursday. Worldwide, Top Gun: Maverick and all its F-18s roared past $300 million. Wait, what pandemic? Tom Cruise, who reprised his role of Maverick, is the king of blockbusters, dating back to the 1980s. In unadjusted, raw receipts. the movie should become Cruise’s biggest domestic release ever. Keep these numbers in mind. Top Gun: Maverick should soar by War of the Worlds this weekend. Back in 2005, the Cruise movie generated $235 million.

If you’re curious, the original Top Gun, which became the movie of summer in 1986, cranked out $180 million. That’s just the raw number with no adjustment for inflation.

So let’s get back to Miles Teller. We’ll concede that the soon-to-be, 60-year-old Tom Cruise is the top draw of the movie. There’s no escaping the glistening teeth, the leather jacket or all his need for speed from motos to his F-18. Heck, he even managed to get a dusty F-14 back in the air. Of course, he outmaneuvered one of those fifth-generation fighters.

But Teller, as the son of Maverick’s dead best friend and flying partner, steals a ton of scenes. And this week’s appearance at a Phillies game wasn’t his first sports experience promoting the movie. He also served as the official starter for the Indianapolis 500 last month.

Miles Teller, Rooster on Top Gun: Maverick, waves the green flag to start the Indianapolis 500 on May 29 at Indianapolis (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Teller Is a Philly Fan for Life

The baseball game, with Teller tossing the first pitch to former Phillies star Ryan Howard, probably was a heavenly experience for the young star. He was born in Pennsylvania. And although his family moved to Florida when he was 12, Teller never let his love lapse for any Philadelphia-based team. When he was a struggling actor in New York, Teller said he paid the $15 round trip bus fare to Philadelphia to see his Phillies in the playoffs.

And if you’re curious, Teller would love to play Dutch Daulton, his all-time favorite Philly, in a movie.