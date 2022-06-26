WATCH: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Attends ‘Amazing’ NRHA Finals in Oklahoma City

Recently, The Expendables star, Sylvester Stallone went equestrian in Oklahoma City while attending the NRHA finals competitions. And, the iconic silver screen action-hero says, the NRHA competitions are an “amazing” sport. A sport the Tulsa King star adds is “poetry to watch.”

Sylvester Stallone Bonds With The ‘Magnificent 1000 pound’ Animals That Were Hitting The Rink, Competing In The 2022 NRHA Competitions

In his Instagram post on Saturday, June 25, Sly Stallone shares some moments from his time attending the NRHA finals in Oklahoma. And, the movie icon even took a beat to talk shop with one of the horses competing in the annual event in Oklahoma City!

“I attended the NRHA finals competition today in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma,” Sly Stallone says in his Saturday morning Insta post.

“This is an amazing sport where a man’s skills are matched by those of a magnificent 1000 pound animal,” the star adds. Sylvester Stallone goes on to note that the competitions are “poetry to watch!”

Stallone shares a variety of videos on his Insta post, sharing some of the excitement of the sport that was taking over Oklahoma City over the last week. In two of the videos Stallone shares horses and their riders as they hit the ring for some of the week’s events.

However, the Rocky star decides to tap into his correspondence skills in one of the clips. As he poses with one of the competing horses, Stallone asks the animal some impromptu questions in a hilarious movie star and NRHA competition horse interaction!

“How are you with dialogue?” the movie star jokes as he has a quick talk with the horse in the Insta clip. “You okay?” Now, we never did find out if the horse is good with his dialogue. But, as the rest of the Insta post shows, these animals – and their riders – are certainly good at performing in the ring!

Stallone Is Prepping For The Premiere Of Newest Series, Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King

This fall, Sylvester Stallone will be hitting the small screens; joining Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan for an upcoming TV series, Tulsa King. In this series, Sly portrays an Italian mobster who is tasked with bringing his mafia family back together.

Stallone portrays Dwight “The General” Manfredi in the upcoming series. A character, Stallone says that has been a “lifetime gangster.”

“He took the fall for his bosses and went to prison for 25 years, kept his mouth shut, and now he comes out,” Stallone has said about his Tulsa King character.

“Next thing you know, he’s in Tulsa. So, he has to now start a new life,” Stallone explains. “Create a gang, because they want him to be an earner, and that’s when the fun begins.”

Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Savage, and McKenna Quigley Harrington will also be joining Stallone in this newest Paramount+ project. The series is set to premiere on November 13.