WATCH: Val Kilmer’s Daughter Shows Off Singing Skills in New Video

Mercedes Kilmer, the daughter of famed actor Val Kilmer, is letting the world know that she can sing in a fantastic new video. Kilmer, who also is an actress who starred in the movie Paydirt, shared the video on Instagram. According to it, she made the video in Nashville. From the sounds of it, her voice appears to soar into the heavens. Kilmer accompanies herself with a guitar. It’s quite beautiful as we get a little more than a minute of her singing.

Of course, anyone who has followed the career of her famous father knows he had quite a singing voice, too. Some of the music done when he played Jim Morrison in The Doors actually had Val Kilmer’s voice in there sometimes. Sadly, due to his throat cancer, Kilmer doesn’t have much of a speaking voice at all now.

Mercedes Kilmer Talked About Father Val Kilmer Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Still, that did not stop him from appearing in Top Gun: Maverick. Kilmer reprised his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. Mercedes Kilmer was thrilled to see her father back in the movies. Some AI magic was used to help Kilmer say one line, “The Navy needs you Maverick.”

“It means a lot to my dad as he’s very proud of that film,” she said in an interview with the New York Post. “This is what he loves to do. They were able to dub him with his own voice, which is amazing. It’s such a technical feat, being able to engineer his voice that way, that it’s an extension of the technical feat of the film.”

Val Kilmer has played many memorable roles in his career, including Doc Holliday in Tombstone. Being back on the movie set meant a lot to him. Mercedes added, “It was trippy, and very special, for my dad to be on set with all of his friends who made this movie when they were my age.”

Mercedes joined up with her brother Jack Kilmer to work on a documentary simply called Val. It documented his life through battling throat cancer. At this time, Val is cancer-free and that’s good news. The kids talked about what his outlook is like post-cancer.

“When he was first diagnosed, the prognosis did not look very good,” she said in an interview with People. “But he’s always been very physically resilient. The way he’s related to his illness has definitely been very inspiring.” It goes without saying much that Mercedes Kilmer is quite proud of her father and his work. Val Kilmer also has been quite busy with his artwork and has sold pieces of it. He’ll continue to work as long as he’s able to do so.