WATCH: Video Shows Anne Heche’s Mangled Car Being Towed Out of LA House

Actress Anne Heche suffered severe burns following a horrific car crash on Friday morning (August 5). Though she’s reportedly in stable condition, she remains intubated in the hospital. Heche crashed into both an apartment complex and a single-family home, the latter causing a “heavy fire” that engulfed both the vehicle and the home into which the actress crashed.

The owner and her three pets were home at the time of the crash. Thankfully, however, they were able to evacuate before the fire reached them with the help of a neighbor.

That same neighbor then attempted to rescue Heche. Unfortunately, he was unable to pull her from the vehicle before the flames became too dangerous. To avoid putting himself in danger, he had no choice but to wait for first responders to arrive.

“When we arrived on the scene, we had a solo vehicle that appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed on a perpendicular street and launched through the front yard into the home,” Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott explained to ABC 7 following the life-threatening wreck.

According to witnesses, it took firefighters around half an hour to remove Anne Hech from the vehicle. “The house was tons of smoke,” an eye-witness told NBC LA. “I think they used the crane to move the car to extract the driver. It was crazy.”

Tow Crew Removes Anne Heche’s Vehicle From Home Following Devastating Fire

Once first responders successfully freed Anne Heche from the vehicle, it took another hour to get the raging fire under control.

“Fifty-nine Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure. [They] rescued one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition,” said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Mar Vista home suffered immense structural damage from the fire. In addition, Anne Heche’s Mini Clubman is beyond repair. A recent video from CBS LA shows a tow crew carefully removing the totaled vehicle from the yard of the two-story home.

“Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire,” wrote Rachel Kim, CBS reporter.

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

According to Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane, medical officials expect the actress “to pull through” despite extensive injuries. Though they’re no longer together, Jane offered Heche his “thoughts and prayers” in an interview with the Daily Mail. The actor also fondly called her “one of the true talents of her generation.”

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. Early reports, however, indicate that Heche was driving with what appeared to be a bottle of vodka in the cup holder before the near-deadly crash.