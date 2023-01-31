‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Pays Tribute to Late Predecessor Lisa Loring

On Saturday, January 28th, Lisa Loring, known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the original series The Addams Family, passed away at 64 years old. Her successor, Jenna Ortega, who’s become the new face of Wednesday Addams thanks to Netflix‘s hit series Wednesday, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actress on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram stories, Newsweek reports the Wednesday Addams star shared two photos of Lisa Loring as a child on the set of The Addams Family. She captioned the post, “Absolutely devastated. Thank you for everything.”

While Jenna Ortega has absolutely thrilled audiences with her take on Wednesday Addams, Loring became a hallmark in Hollywood after portraying the quirky character for two seasons from 1964-1966. Lisa Loring’s friend Laurie Jacobson said in a social media tribute of her own, “She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

Though the loss of such a crucial contributor to The Addams Family‘s story is devastating, Lisa Loring’s daughters assured fans that the original Wednesday Addams actress passed surrounded by family over the weekend. Her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, said in a statement, “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”

Per the news outlet, Lisa Loring died after suffering a stroke caused by high blood pressure. The Wednesday Addams actress had been on life support for three days.

Taking a Peek Back at Lisa Loring’s Career Post-Wednesday Addams:

Although Lisa Loring was widely known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the original The Addams Family, the actress went on to feature in an array of television series and films later in her career. Aside from The Addams Family, Loring held roles in As the World Turns and The Pruitts of Southampton. From 1980 to 1983, the Wednesday Addams star held a recurring role in As the World Turns.

In addition, the late actress also featured in an episode of Dr. Kildare. Very early in her life, she got her start by modeling, becoming a public figure at just three years old.

Later in life, Jenna Ortega’s predecessor would go on to appear in films including Savage Harbor and Blood Frenzy. Eventually, Loring adopted the name “Maxine Factor.” Under that alias, she began working as a makeup artist on the set of adult films.

Just like her unique career in entertainment, Loring also comes from an interesting background. Though she eventually made her way to Los Angeles and more specifically Hollywood, she was actually born in the Marshall Islands, located in the western Pacific. While she was still young, she and her parents relocated to Hawaii. From there, she would move to Los Angeles with her mother and, essentially, begin her trek to stardom.