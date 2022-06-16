Laura Dern took to Instagram to commemorate the father’s 86th Birthday last week. Bruce Dern is one of his generation’s best-known actors, and his daughter continues his legacy of acclaimed performances in a rigorous acting schedule.

“Happy birthday dad. Gorgeous to see you with your grandson and listen to your amazing stories.,” Dern said in her Instagram post.

The celebrity world responded in kind to give the elder Dern a birthday full of well wishes. “Happy birthday Bruce big love,” Rosanna Arquette wrote. “Happy Birthday, Bruce!!” Kyle MacLachlan added. “Happy Birthday. Love this photo,” Molly Shannon chimed in. Mary Steenburgen also posted two heart emojis.

Dern maintains a busy acting schedule despite his age. This year alone has seen him appear in multiple projects including The Hater with Meredith Hagner, Hellblazers with Billy Zane, and the final season of Billy Bob Thorton’s Goliath on Amazon Prime. His upcoming slate includes Mid-Century with Stephen Lang, as well as a new film adaptation of The Most Dangerous Game.

His daughter Laura is a chip off the old block. She also maintains a busy acting schedule like her father. She reprised her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World: Dominion for the first time since the original Jurassic Park in 1993. Her next release will be Florian Zeller’s The Son, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed film The Father. She will also serve as executive producer in the upcoming series Mrs. American Pie on Apple+ starring Carol Burnett.

The Dern Family’s Strong Ties to Acclaimed Acting

Bruce has amassed quite the list of awards and nominations across his storied career. He’s won the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor, the Silver Bear for Best Actor, and received Academy Award nominations for his roles Coming Home and Nebraska.

Laura is also no stranger to awards attention. She won her first Acadamy Award in 2020 for her role in Marriage Story co-starring Scarlet Johansen and Adam Driver. She had two prior nominations before her big win. Laura has also won multiple Golden Globe Awards, plus an Emmy Award for her acclaimed performance in Big Little Lies.

Bruce Dern recalled one of the greatest compliments he’s ever received in a recent interview with Cowboys & Indians. While working on The Artist’s Wife, director Lasse Hallström was in awe at the work Bruce was doing on set.

Dern asked Hallström why he wanted to watch his acting. Dern recalled his saying, “‘Because I’ve never seen what you do before. I mean, we never know what’s coming from you. And as a director, that puzzles me, as to how I can dance with that.’ And I said, ‘Well, you did a pretty good job with Michael Caine for Christ’s sake in The Cider House Rules.'” Bruce may be one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, but he’s also proven to be one of the most humble.