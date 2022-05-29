What Is ‘Top Gun’ Star Val Kilmer’s Net Worth?

Val Kilmer is one of the most recognizable actors in the world for his work in movies from Top Secret! and Top Gun to Tombstone. He’s played Batman and even a memorable turn as rock music legend Jim Morrison in The Doors. With all of his success, Kilmer has been battling throat cancer in recent years. Still, his works in movies and art have provided him with great riches. So, how much is his net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s at $10 million. The Los Angeles native would find a start on his acting career when he attended Julliard in New York. From that point, he would eventually find his way to comedies like Top Secret! and Real Genius. They would help him get in a position to play Iceman in Top Gun. Kilmer’s career path got a shot in the arm from that flick.

Val Kilmer Net Worth: His Incredible New Mexico Property Was Worth a Fortune

Other movies and even stage work portraying Mark Twain are part of Kilmer’s resume’. As for property, he had, at one time, a 6,000-acre ranch in New Mexico. Kilmer reportedly wanted to make it into a resort. Well, he put the property up for $33 million. The actor would sell close to 5,300 acres in 2011 for $18.5 million. Additional land sales were made in the following years and he’s held on to about 160 acres of it.

Something that might interest classic TV fans is that he provided the voice for KITT on Knight Rider. No, not in the original one that starred David Hasselhoff. In the OG series, actor William Daniels was KITT. When the series would come back to TV, it was Kilmer’s voice that was used.

Let’s get back to his throat cancer journey. Kilmer wants to tell his story about what it is like to live these days. He’s not shy about tackling the subject matter at all. “Now that it’s more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever,” Kilmer says in a documentary about him simply titled Val. “I can’t speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat. It’s an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me.”

For those who will go see Top Gun: Maverick, keep an eye out for Kilmer. He does make a brief appearance in the movie yet it was important to him and Tom Cruise that Iceman appears. Not in a flashback form but as part of the actual movie. His daughter Mercedes said “it was extraordinary” to see her father on the movie set and back with his friends.