whoopi-goldberg-announces-exit-from-twitter

Add Whoopi Goldberg to the growing list of celebrities leaving Twitter after Elon Musk took over as CEO in October. The Sister Act star announced her decision during a segment on The View. “I’m getting off today, because I just feel like it’s so messy and I’m tired of now having had certain kinds of attitudes blocked, and now they’re back on,” Goldberg explained.

“I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But, as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.” Goldberg enumerated all the impulsive announcements Musk has made since taking over the social media platform Twitter – such as changes to the blue checkmark program’s cost, staff terminations, and re-hirings. She also noted that Twitter suspended Kathy Griffin’s account for impersonating Musk.

“People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech,” Goldberg continued. “Some speech is not OK free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying ‘You hurt my free speech’ it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.” The View shared footage from the segment… on their own Twitter.

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that “as of tonight,” she’s “done with Twitter.”



“I’m going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022

Goldberg is not alone in the celebrity Exodus of Twitter

Recently, some big names have claimed they’re leaving the platform, including TV showrunner and producer Shonda Rhimes, This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin, singers Toni Braxton and Sara Bareilles, and model Gigi Hadid. “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Rhimes tweeted. Meanwhile, the This Is Us executive producer Olin wrote, “I’m out of here.” Olin seemed to believe leaving the social media platform was a pivotal moment in world history going forward. After a series of declarations, he wrote, “Let’s look to find peace in the world.”

Meanwhile, R+B legend Toni Braxton also had strong words about her Twitter exit. “I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition,” Braxton wrote. “Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable. I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons, and other [people of color].”

Actor Helen Hunt announced Monday that she was deleting her Twitter account. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Annnnd off Twitter. Advertisers where are you?”

On October 27th, Musk took over as owner and CEO of Twitter and announced his plans for the social media app–some of which have been met with backlash. On Sunday he alarmed some users with an announcement. “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” he tweeted. This resulted in many verified Twitter users impersonating Musk and subsequently getting suspended from the app.