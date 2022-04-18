Why Burt Reynolds Said He and Clint Eastwood Got Fired on the Same Day

Before teaming up for the 1984 flick “City Heat,” Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood notably were up for roles in a 1960s film. However, the actors were both fired from the film.

Express reported that Burt Reynolds shared details as to why he and Clint Eastwood were fired from the film at the same time in his memoir, “But Enough About Me.”

“Clint Eastwood and I were fired on the same day,” Reynolds explained. He also wrote that the incident occurred while in the Philippines. “They told him his Adam’s apple stuck out too far, he talked too slow and he had to get that chipped tooth fixed. I then said, ‘Why are you firing me?’ And they said, ‘You can’t act!’”

Burt Reynolds then shared that he and Clint Eastwood exchanged some words after being fired from the film. “So, we were walking to his truck and I said, ‘You’re in a hell of a lot of trouble.’ I said, ‘I’ll eventually learn to act. You’ll never get rid of that Adam’s apple.’”

Years after being fired from the film, Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood reunited for “City Heat” in 1984. According to IMDb, the movie follows Slick Private Investigator Mike Murphy (Burt Reynolds) and tough Police Lieutenant Speer (Clint Eastwood), once partners, now bitter enemies. They reluctantly team up to investigate a murder.

Those who starred with Reynolds and Eastwood in “City Heat” were Jane Alexander, Madeline Kahn, Rip Torn, Irene Cara, Richard Roundtree, and Tony Lo Bianco.

Burt Reynolds Spoke About His Early Film Career

While speaking at Audible Studios in London in 2015, Burt Reynolds reflected on his early acting career. He described the acting business as tough for women. “It’s a tough business if you’re a woman in every way. If I had a bought, she’d get so tired of me having these long talks with her about life and pursuit of [happiness]. But I’d want her not to be hurt.”

Meanwhile, Burt Reynolds noted that he just had a wonderful life. “I think when people figure that out about themselves, I think they’re much happier. I’ve had great friends. Tremendous friends.”

Burt Reynolds began his acting career in 1958. His career spanned nearly 60 years. In September 2018, Reynolds died suddenly by a heart attack at the Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida. He was 82-years-old at the time of his death.

Burt Reynold’s ex-wife Loni Anderson and his son Quinton issued a statement after his death. “Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring love and support from friends and family throughout the world. Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years. And Quinton’s father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh.”