Why Ray Liotta Never Worked With Martin Scorsese Again After ‘Goodfellas,’ According to the Legendary Director

In a recent interview, Ray Liotta’s Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese revealed that the two had planned to reunite on screen. But unfortunately, they let too many chances pass them by.

As all gangster movie fans know, Liotta and Scorsese created one of the most classic films in the genre—ever. Goodfellas ended up snagging six Oscar nominations in 1990. And, Joe Pesci scored one win for best supporting actor.

And because of the movie’s wild success, many people assumed Scorsese would hire Liotta to recreate his on-screen genius at least once more. However, a film with the duo never made it to the silver screen again. Scorsese did work with Goodfellas actors Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci throughout the years, though. So people wondered why he never prioritized a project with Liotta.

In 2021, The Guardian actually asked Ray Liotta about the situation. And the actor said that if Scorsese called, he’d jump at the opportunity.

“I don’t know,” he answered when asked why he never made another Scorsese film. “You’d have to ask him. But I’d love to.”

However, it turns out that Scorsese did ask Liotta to star in another movie.

Ray Liotta and Martin Scorsese Tried to Film Another Movie, But the Idea Never Came to Be

In a self-penned piece in The Guardian, Martin Scorsese wrote a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and star. In it, he revealed that the two had tried to work together multiple times after Goodfellas. And for several reasons, an actual movie simply never came to fruition.

“We had many plans to work together again,” he wrote. “But the timing was always off, or the project wasn’t quite right. I regret that now.”

And After losing the actor, Martin Scorsese reflected on Ray Liotta’s talents and growth in Hollywood. That, of course, made him further realize that he should have made reuniting more of a priority.

“When I watched Ray as the divorce lawyer in Marriage Story – he’s genuinely scary in the role,” he continued, “which is precisely why he’s so funny – I remember feeling that I wanted to work with him again at this point in his life, to explore the gravity in his presence, so different from the young, sprightly actor he was when I met him.”

But out of all of his regrets, It’s what he left unsaid that he thinks about most.

“I wish I’d had the chance to see him just once more, too – to tell him just how much the work we did together meant to me. But maybe he knew that. I hope so.”