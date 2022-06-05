Why Ray Liotta Said He ‘Would Love’ to Play This Memorable Role ‘Again and Again’

Fans of the late Ray Liotta remember him for being an iconic actor, who held roles in films like Field of Dreams, Killing Them Softly, and the blockbuster movie Goodfellas. However, there was one role he once said he would love to have played again, given the chance.

In 2007, Liotta booked a part in the children’s animated film Bee Movie. Although it was a departure from his usual bad guy roles, he loved working in the Dreamworks family movie.

Bee Movie starred the late actor alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, Patrick Warburton, John Goodman, Chris Rock, Kathy Bates, among many others.

The animated film follows Barry, a bee. After recently graduating college, Barry becomes disillusioned when he realizes how much humans have taken advantage of the bees. As a result, Barry decides to sue the humans for their inhumane treatment of his kind.

The late Goodfellas actor plays a CGI version of himself in the film. We see his character get into a rather heated exchange with Barry during the movie. Ten years after the movie premiered, Liotta wrote about his experience. In 2017, Liotta showed a clip from Bee Movie to his official Facebook account and opened up about what it was like to play the unusual part.

“A job that I would love to do again and again is voice in the Bee Movie with Jerry Seinfeld as the Bee. I play an exaggerated version of myself,” he wrote. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to try so I’m grateful to Jerry for giving me the opportunity and I will be just as grateful if given the opportunity to do it again.” He added, “For those who think I only play bad guys, I also did TWO The Muppets MOVIES!”

Ray Liotta takes a step back from his usual bad guy character to star in Bee Movie

As the movie goes, Liotta is called to testify in the film for his honey brand that features a headshot of the late star. Noted as a “private select honey,” Jerry Seinfeld’s character questions Liotta about humanity’s treatment of the insect.

As Barry points out, Liotta holds an Emmy Award for his guest spot on “ER,” and Liotta laughs. Barry then calls out Liotta for his inhumane treatment of bees and calls him a “bad fella,” directly referencing Liotta’s role in the Scorcese crime drama, Goodfellas. As expected, Liotta loses it in an over-the-top fashion that is a call back to his signature personality.

There’s no doubt that fans all over the globe will miss seeing Liotta in movies and TV. Sadly, Liotta died in his sleep on May 26, 2022, in the Dominican Republic at 67. He was there to film his upcoming movie, Dangerous Waters. He leaves behind his daughter, Karsen, and his fiance, Jacy Nittolo.