will-smith-breaks-silence-for-first-time-since-chris-rock-oscars-slap

Nearly eight months since his infamous moment at the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith is breaking his silence for the first time about the Chris Rock slap.

As previously reported, during the broadcast, Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who was sitting in the front row with her husband. Rock pointed out Pinkett-Smith’s hair loss, which elicited an eye roll from the crowd. However, Smith wasn’t having any of Rock’s comments due to his wife’s hair loss being caused by a health condition called alopecia. He walked on stage, slapped Rock across the face, sat back down, and then said, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth!”

Following the incident, Will Smith did apologize to Rock. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable, ” he wrote on Instagram. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job. But a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There I snow place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

He was then banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

What is Will Smith Now Saying About the Oscar Slap?

During his appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Monday (November 28th), Will Smith continued to admit he was in the wrong in the Oscar slap situation.

“I was gone,” Will Smith explained. “That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time.” He then shared that he was going through something and just lost it. “That was a horrific night as you can imagine. There’s many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it and I guess what I would say [is] you just never know what somebody’s going through.”

Although he didn’t point out what was going on in his life at the time, Will Smith said he had a lot going on in his head at the same time. However, he did state that none of it justified his actions at the award event. “It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother. It’s, you know, all of that just bubbled up in that moment. That’s not who I want to be.”

Noah then shared his own thoughts about the situation and stood up for Will Smith. “I also think that’s not who you are,” the talk show host stated. He noted that the slap isn’t who he is either. “I think everybody can make a mistake.”