Will Smith Pictured on First Public Outing Since Oscars Slap Incident

Although the last few years have been somewhat lackluster when it comes to the Academy Awards, earlier this year, it was all people were talking about thanks to Will Smith.

Hosting the 2022 Academy Awards, Chris Rock spent the night making jokes and rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But the happy time turned awkward when he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Unaware of why Will Smith approached him, Chris Rock laughed it off as the actor smacked him. Since the slap heard around Hollywood, Will Smith remained silent up until a few weeks ago. Now, the star was spotted with his wife for their first public appearance since the incident.

Photographed coming out of Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, Will Smith made sure to flash a smile at the cameras and hold up a peace sign. Not far behind him, Jada held onto his shirt, not addressing the media. While Jada looked down the entire time, the couple appeared in good spirits as they shared time with each other on a relaxing weekend.

Will Smith Explains He Journey Since Slapping Chris Rock

As for Will Smith and the slap, he uploaded a video on YouTube, hoping to share his thoughts and feelings on the incident. First, he apologized to Chris Rock for his aggression and even showed remorse to his family. Although the actor refused to get into deep conversation as to why he slapped Chris Rock, Smith admitted that it was a “mistake.”

Detailing his journey over the last few months, Will Smith explained, “[I] spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment. And I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now. But I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

While Will Smith reiterated that violence in any form is never the answer, he noted that most of his pain comes from letting others down. “Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m human. And I made a mistake. And I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t.”

Both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith share three children together and have been married for over 25 years.