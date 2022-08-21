Will Smith Spots Massive Spider Feet Away From Him, Has Total Meltdown: VIDEO

It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of. On Saturday (August 20th), Men in Black star Will Smith found himself trapped in a Holiday Inn hotel room with a large tarantula and managed to capture the entire ordeal on video.

“Posting this from a Holiday Inn,” Will Smith wrote in a post’s caption. In the video, Smith was heard literally losing it as the tarantula was seen casually crawling on the floor. “What the whole hell,” Smith declared in the video. “That is a big a— spider.”

A friend of Will Smith’s casually told the actor that the spider is a tarantula. He responds to the remark by climbing on top of the chair that he was sitting on. The actor then asks his friend to get the spider out of the room. “Come on, you’re young and strong,” Smith is heard saying. “You can handle a bite.”

Will Smith’s friend eventually takes a glass bowl and puts it over the spider all while he’s freaking out in the background. They then took turns getting the spider out of the room. “We’re selling the house,” Smith added.

Followers of Smith flocked to the post to share their thoughts about the situation. “Oh hell nawwwwwwwwww! NOPE!!! I wouldn’t be able to sleep there! Gotta leave asap,” one follower declared. Another one added, “When y’all get thru, come get the one in my yard! Pls and thank you! Friggin jungle out here!!!!”

Will Smith’s Ex-Wife Hopes That Fans Forgive Him After Oscar Slap

Months after he infamously slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino is speaking out about the situation.

While talking to the Daily Mail, Zampino describes Will Smith as being “generous” and wishes that fans would forgive him for what happened. “I hope people allow him to be human,” she stated. “I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms.”

Smith and Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995 and they shared son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. As she continued to speak to the media outlet, Zampino said that the actor will not be able to move on from the incident unless he is cut some kind of slack. “You cannot heal without forgiveness,” she also explained. “I hope with him – he’s been in the business Ince 16 with Fresh Prince of Bel Air. He gives so generously, he puts love into everything he does, he’s so gracious so kind, he has heart connections to his fans.”

Zampino goes on to repeat that she hopes people allow the opportunity for Smith to be human. Her interview comes just weeks after Smith shared an apology video to Chris Rock. “Chris, I apologize to you,” he said in the video. “My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk. There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment.”