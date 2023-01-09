Willie Aames Says He’s ‘Gutted’ Following the Death of ‘Eight Is Enough’ Co-Star Adam Rich

Following the news that Adam Rich suddenly passed away in his Los Angeles home over the weekend, the late actor’s Eight is Enough co-star Willie Aames reveals he is gutted about what happened.

In the Facebook post, Willie Aames stated that his wife Winnie Hung woke him with the heartbreaking news of Adam Richie’s passing. “I’m gutted,” Aames declared. “Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A longtime friend.”

Aames then shared that for the last few years, Adam Rich had dreams of renewing his acting career. “He was one of those kid actors that our generation will always remember. I can’t tell you how many parents have told me they named their first child ‘Nicolas’ after his Eight is Enough character. The diminishing fraternity of kids that grew up in the golden years of family television has lost another of our own.”

Aames then wrote that he will miss Adam Rich deeply. “Rest ‘A.R.’ – you were the cutest TV kid of them all.”

Aames starred with Adam Rich on the hit TV comedy Eight is Enough. The series ran for five seasons and had 112 episodes. It first premiered in March 1977 and came to an end in 1981. Along with Eight is Enough Rich starred in Code Red and Gun Shy. He also made appearances in other TV shows, including The Love Boat, CHiPs, Fantasy Island, The Six Million Dollar Man, and Baywatch.

A family member revealed to TMZ that Adam Rich had passed away on Saturday (January 7th). He was 54 years old at the time of his death. Although the family member didn’t disclose details about the cause of death, it was revealed by authorities that someone came to Rich’s home and found him lifeless.

Adam Rich’s Rep Danny Delaney Speaks About the Actor’s Sudden Passing

Meanwhile, Adam Rich’s rep Danny Delaney took to Twitter to share a statement about the late actor’s death.

“Thank you all for reaching out regarding Adam Rich,” Delaney wrote. “If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell.”

Delaney then continued the statement by describing Adam Rich as simply a wonderful guy. “He was kind, generous, and a warrior in the fight against mental illness. Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today. He really was America’s Little Brother.”

Hours after the release of his statement, Delaney did clarify a few things. “Dear media that is using the @AP article on Adam Rich. The quote I gave is false. I did not say ‘Rich suffered from a type of depression that defied treatment’ or ‘He unsuccessfully tried experimental cures over the years. What I said was he had a rare type of depression that was medication resistant. I also said he was doing various medical trials over the years to see if there were any that could help.”

Delaney went on to add that he has no idea if any of the trials worked. “I am not a doctor or expert in his diagnosis.”