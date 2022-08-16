Wolfgang Petersen, ‘Air Force One’ and ‘The Perfect Storm’ Director, Dead at 81

Wolfgang Petersen, who directed blockbusters like “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm” has died. His production company confirmed his death, Tuesday. He was 81.

Wolfgang Petersen, who was born in Emden, Germany, first rose to fame with the World War II movie “Das Boot.” He earned two Academy Award nominations for the film, which told the story of a German U-boat during the Battle of the Atlantic.

Then, when he arrived in Hollywood, Wolfgang Petersen directed films as varied as “The Never Ending Story” to “In the Line of Fire,” “Air Force One,” and “The Perfect Storm.”

This is a developing story.