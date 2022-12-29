Woman Goes Viral for Looking Absolutely Identical to Jim Carrey

Comedian Heather Shaw has an uncanny resemblance to another comedian, Jim Carrey, and she’s more than OK with it. Well, Shaw is more than OK with the looks. In fact, some people come up to her thinking she’s Carrey. It disappoints some people when they find out it’s not Jim Carrey.

Shaw, 34, said this about her uncanny resemblance to Carrey, who starred in movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. “I think it’s just a freak accident that when you mix my mum and dad’s looks, you get one kid looking like Jim Carrey,” she said. “I realized I looked like Jim around the age of eight.”

Jim Carrey Lookalike Did Impressions Of ‘Ace Ventura’ When Movie Came Out

“When Ace Ventura came out, I could do impressions of Ace really easily to the point that my babysitters would request I do re-enactments of certain scenes to make them laugh,” she said, BroBible reports.

“Everyone assumes I’d be annoyed with it, but I’ve heard it my whole life so I’ve just become used to it,” Shaw said. “People tend to recognize me now as ‘the Jim Carrey girl’ so luckily no one is completely mistaking me for the man.”

Shaw said that her choice to be a comedian is a double-edged sword. Actually, she puts up with being recognized as one of the top names in comedy for her work.

“It can be hard sometimes to make sure I’m my own person and not just some lookalike of one of the most famous comedians out there,” Shaw said. “It’s helped my comedy career a bit as I’m able to have a following of fans and do bigger and better things in my comedy career.”

Carrey Is Not Interested In An ‘Ace Ventura’ Reboot One Bit

Shaw has never met Jim Carrey. While it would be cool to do so, Shaw does not want to trouble him at all. “It would be wild to meet him but I’m not holding my breath,” Shaw said. “I also don’t want to bother the guy. He is a comedy legend and must be very tired.”

Meanwhile, if you are looking for another Ace Ventura movie to be made by Carrey, then forget about it. Carrey is not interested in doing a reboot of the movie. Carrey was interviewed by E! News’ Daily Pop.

“I think after the fact,” Carrey said. “When there’s been a lot of years, unless some genius person, director, auteur, comes to you with a completely new take on what’s going on, you know. Like, if Chris Nolan came to me and said, ‘I wanna make Ace Ventura real. And I wanna do something, you know, something more interesting…’ Then I might listen.”