‘The Wonder Years’: Fred Savage Breaks Silence Over Series of Abuse Claims

Fred Savage served as producer and director of ABC’s reboot of The Wonder Years. The revival became a hit with audiences and was renewed for a second season. But as production was set to begin, the former child star came under fire when a group of six women from the production came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct.

Savage was then fired from his position on The Wonder Years reboot in May pending an investigation into the allegations. The actor-director stayed silent in the immediate aftermath of his dismissal. However, he recently issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter where he downplayed the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

“Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people. And have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment. It is devastating to learn that there are co-workers who feel I have fallen short of these goals,” Savage said in his statement.

“While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone. As nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father and person.”

The Allegations Against Fred Savage

These allegations from the set of The Wonder Years reboots are not the first time Savage has been accused of mistreatment. In 1993 at the age of 16, he was accused of verbal and physical harassment by a young actress on set. The case was eventually settled out of court but allegedly led to the cancellation of the original Wonder Years.

A female crewmember on the set of Fox’s The Grinder sued Fox in 2018. Claiming that Savage “constantly hurled profanities” at female employees and had shouted at and struck her during a costume fitting. Fox found no evidence of wrongdoing and the lawsuit was settled.

Despite those allegations, Savage has had a prolific career directing many episodes of TV. Including episodes of Boy Meets World, Black-ish, The Conners, Modern Family and 2 Broke Girls, among other shows.

But the group of women who’ve brought the most recent allegations to Savage accuse the actor of having two very different sides of himself. A charismatic, seemingly supportive colleague and a far darker, angrier alter ego. They said he could flip to the latter persona in an instant. And in such moments, one said, “His eyes would go dead.”

One says Savage never engaged in such behavior in front of actors or executives. “They all see his absolute perfect, best face,” she said. But he sometimes showed a different side to “below-the-line employees who don’t have power.”

The women who filed the complaint to Disney requested anonymity out of fear of potential damage to their careers. Since the allegations came out, many conflicting reports of Savage’s behavior on set have emerged. Some claim he’s perfectly polite and cordial. Stay tuned to find out the latest developments in the accusations against Fred Savage.