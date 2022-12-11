‘Wonder Years’ Star Defends Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments

Actress Danica McKellar of The Wonder Years fame is talking about Candace Cameron Bure‘s “traditional marriage” comments. McKellar talked about co-star Neal Bledsoe leaving the Great American Family network in light of Cameron Bure saying she’s not having same-sex couples in the network’s holiday movies.

“Neal is a wonderful person,” McKellar told Fox News Digital at ChristmasCon on Saturday. “He’s such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don’t agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn’t see them the same way.”

McKellar made her comments on the heels of comments from Cameron Bure, who is the Great American Family’s chief creative officer. Candace Cameron Bure has been facing criticism after telling the Wall Street Journal that the network’s programming “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Candace Cameron Bure has elaborated on her statement with Fox News Digital: “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

In an interview with Variety, after Candace Cameron Bure made those comments, Bledsoe made his decision to leave the network, Fox News reports. “As an artist, I yearn to be proud of the work I create. But, the thought that my work could be used to deliberately discriminate against anyone horrifies and infuriates me,” Bledsoe said in part. “I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their films with pride, my choice is clear.”

McKellar added more comments to her thoughts about the controversy. “[Bure] started the sentence with ‘I think,’ which is not definitive, and she ended it with ‘at its core,’ which doesn’t mean exclusively,” McKellar said. “I don’t agree with his interpretation, but I love him to death and I wish him well.” In November, McKellar headed over to Instagram where she shared her thoughts amid Candace Cameron Bure’s comments and Bledsoe’s exit.

“I’d like to set the record straight about something. I’m a new Christian, and I’m so grateful for that. As I always have, I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation. … The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me,” McKellar said in part. “I’m still new to my faith journey, but as far as I can tell, Jesus loves and includes everyone. That’s kind of His thing…” Bledsoe and McKellar star in Great American Family’s Christmas at the Drive-In together.