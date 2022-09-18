woody-allen-announces-retirement-from-filmmaking-at-86

Woody Allen, a well-known filmmaker whose career spans more than six decades, has officially announced he is retiring.

While speaking to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia on the set of his 50th film in Europe, Woody Allen confirmed the news. He shared that the was intending to retire from making films and dedicate more time to writing. His final film, Wasp 22, is set in Paris and will entirely be shot in French during the next couple of weeks.

As he spoke about his final film, Woody Allen said it was similar to Match Point, as in it is going to be “exciting, dramatic, and also very sinister.” The news of his retirement comes days before his fifth collection of humor pieces Zero Gravity is set to be published by Alianza in Spain.

Variety further reported that Woody Allen has been frequently shooting his projects in Europe due to his support in the U.S. taking a plunge. This is due to abuse accusations against him. Although he announced his retirement, Allen previously shared at the San Sebastian Film Festival while promoting his film Rifkin’s Festival that he “never thought” about retiring.

Woody Allen Hinted at Retiring Earlier This Summer By Saying ‘A Lot of the Thrill’ Is Gone

Although he has been involved in the film industry for more than six decades, it’s not a huge surprise that Woody Allen is planning to retire. I24 News revealed that earlier this summer, Woody Allen had hinted at retiring from cinema. He said he thought about it because “a lot of the thrill” was gone for him. “I don’t get the same fun doing a movie and putting it in a theater,” he explained to Alec Baldwin. “It was a nice feeling to know that 500 people were seeing it once… I don’t know how I feel about making movies. I’m going to make another one and I’ll see how it feels.”

Woody Allen also told the actor that he was planning to make at least once film. “A lot of the thrill is gone. When I used to do a film it’d go into movie house all across the country. Now you do a movie and you et a couple of weeks in a movie house. Maybe six weeks or four weeks and then it goes right to streaming or pay-per-view. It’s not the same. It’s not enjoyable to me.”

Woody Allen Narrows Down Film Projects Due to Accusations

Woody Allen has notably cut down on the number of projects he has been working on. This is due to past sexual abuse allegations against him. His former partner, Mia Farrow continues to maintain that the filmmaker sexually abused their daughter Dylan. An allegation he continues to deny.

“It’s so preposterous,” Woody Allen told CBS News in 2021. “And yet the smear has remained and they still prefer to cling to it if not the notion that I molested Dylan, then the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that… There was no logic to it on the face of it.”