WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s Major Health Update Amid Stroke Recovery

Pro wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, suffered a major stroke but is on the road to recovery. Lawler is currently in a hospital recuperating in Fort Myers, Florida.

Lawler’s health scare was revealed in a message posted to 73-year-old Lawler’s Twitter account on Wednesday. According to the tweet, Lawler’s speech is limited, but he is expected to fully recover.

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

“Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital,” according to the tweet. “His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of Jerry Lawler in his hospital bed. He was smiling and spending time with Jimmy Hart, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

Per ESPN, Jerry Lawler has had other health issues in the past. Back in 2018, he suffered a stroke. In 2012, he collapsed on live television during a broadcast of WWE’s Monday Night Raw after suffering a heart attack. WWE did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Lawler’s career goes all the way back to the 1970s. He established himself as a prominent name in the business through a feud with comedian Andy Kaufman. Lawler signed with WWE (then known as WWF) in 1992 as a commentator before making his in-ring debut a year later, ESPN reported.

These days, people probably remember Jerry Lawler’s on-air discussions with commentator Jim Ross during WWE broadcasts in the 1990s and 2000s, PEOPLE reports.

“I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight,” Ross said in a tweet on Tuesday. “He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers.”

Lawler has continued to wrestle in matches, despite his age. He previously wrestled Scott Steiner in 2021 for Memphis Wildfire Wrestling.

In other WWE-related news, Lanny Poffo died at age 68. Poffo’s in-ring gimmick was as “The Genius” who could offer up poetry on the fly. But Poffo also was the brother of late WWE star Randy “Macho Man” Savage. Savage’s real name was Randall Mario Poffo.

Meanwhile, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan did some business at his own home in South Carolina. An intruder got into the premises but ol’ Hacksaw managed to hold him off at gunpoint. An intruder reportedly knocked on different doors of the home before getting inside. Duggan’s wife Debra was home at the time of the invasion.