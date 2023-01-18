WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Sparks Serious Concern with Comments About Son’s Death

Months after his son Tristen Nash passed away at the age of 26, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is now sparking serious concerns about Tristen’s death.

As previously reported, Tristen passed away after he suffered from a seizure and went into cardiac arrest. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news about what had happened. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.”

Sapp also reported that Tristen had started working on his father’s new podcast. He pointed out that the father-son duo had been enjoying their time together when Tristen’s sudden passing occurred.

However, Kevin Nash’s new comments are now sparking some concerns. Fox News reports that at the 12-week mark since Tristen’s death, Nash allegedly insinuated that he recently had suicidal thoughts. “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth,” he shared on his Klig This podcast. “I mean, time flies when you’re having fun.”

Kevin Nash’s co-host, Sean Oliver, quickly responded to the WWE Hall of Famer’s comment. “Don’t play like that,” Oliver said. “You have guns, so you can’t say those things.” Nash then responded with he can whatever he wants to do. “Long as I leave a note,” he added.

Kevin Nash Sadly Reflects on His Son Never Coming Home

Continuing on with the discussion, Kevin Nash reflected on the past 12 weeks without his son and he is struggling with the new reality he has.

“Every morning when I wake up, the first thing that happens is I come to the realization that instead of there being three human beings in my home, there’s now two,” Kevin Nash explained. He went on to say that what’s painful about that is the third person isn’t on vacation or staying with friends.

“He is never coming back,” Nash then said about his son. “And then I sit up in the bed and I have absolutely nothing I have to do, and it’s like, ‘So, why am I getting out of bed?’”

Oliver spoke to OutKick about Nash’s comments. He claimed that it was Nash’s choice to go through his grief in real time with his audience. He added that extreme emotions are bound to surface in such a situation.

Kevin Nash’s fans quickly took to Twitter to share their support for the WWE Hall of Fame during this difficult time. After hearing this weeks @KliqThisPodcast my heart goes out to @RealKevinNash,” one fan declared. They also said that while Nash doesn’t know them, they do admire him for the joy he has brought them over the years. “I just want you [to] know you’re in my thoughts,” they added.