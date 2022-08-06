Zac Efron Gets Called Out by PETA for Appearing in Ad With Captive Bear

Actor Zac Efron is getting an earful from PETA these days after he appeared in an advertisement with a captive bear. The whole thing is happening after Efron did an ad for Kodiak Cakes, who named him Chief Brand Officer. TMZ reported that PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Welfare Debbie Metzler asked Efron to “come down to Earth.” They want him to recognize that bears deserve to be with their families and not on the screen.

“How wrong is it to use a captive bear to promote ‘keeping bears wild’?” Metzler is reportedly asking. The bear who appears in the ads with Zefron is named Tank and he’s 27 years old. You may have seen him on the Discovery+ show titled Man vs. Bear. But PETA is calling for CGI to be used in advertisements that Kodiak Cakes are running with Efron.

“It’s hypocritical to exploit one animal to potentially help another,” PETA said in a statement. “No true conservation group would ever force captive animals to perform tricks for the camera in order to raise awareness about their wild counterparts.”

Right now, you can see Efron in these ads. The company is running a collaboration with Efron for a short period of time. For every dollar that they receive from their “Keep It Wild” merchandise, another one will be sent to the Vital Ground Foundation. That is a nonprofit organization that supports preserving wild grizzly bear habitats. There has been no word from Efron about PETA’s comments.

Back in January, we got a little bit of an insight into the toughness of Efron. Director Anthony Hayes of Gold said that the actor broke his hand on the movie’s set. But Efron kept it quiet and didn’t say a word publicly. Why? The actor was worried that the injury would shut down the movie’s production. Hayes said in an interview, “Once Zac got there, he was just the hardest working dude you could get. His trailer was a couple of kilometers away. So we couldn’t see it in the back of the shot when we were always shooting 360 degrees. But Zac was never in his trailer. He was always on set. Even when the ground temperature got up to 70 degrees. He didn’t complain once.”

As you can tell from our picture, Efron is the proud owner of a really cool mustache. Was this for a movie or just for fun? Well, it happened to be for a movie titled The Greatest Beer Run Ever. Yet we could not help but notice that Efron is giving off serious Tom Selleck vibes here.