PETA Urges ‘Good Burger’ Sequel Filmmakers to Ditch Beef for Vegan Option

PETA is calling on Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to make Good Burger a vegan-friendly destination as the sequel approaches. On Wednesday, the animal rights organization delivered a letter to the stars of Good Burger with a plea for them to use their celebrity status and push for sustainable and compassionate menu options at the beloved imaginary burger joint. In an accompanying press release, they spoke about how this initiative could make an immense difference in protecting animals everywhere.

Last week, Thompson and Mitchell revealed that a Good Burger sequel was in the works, prompting PETA to swiftly send a letter with their objections. Thompson and Mitchell first performed their iconic Good Burger sketch on Nickelodeon’s kid’s sketch show, All That. After its success, the sketch was made into a movie that premiered over two decades ago in July 1997.

PETA, with the rallying cry of “animals are not ours to eat” champions veganism. They’re urging the fictional restaurant to join other eateries such as Carl’s Jr., Johnny Rockets, and TGI Fridays in offering plant-based burgers.

PETA offers script advice while appealing to ‘Good Burger’ stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.

In the letter, PETA appeals directly to Good Burger stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. “Given that the meat and dairy industries are causing the senseless suffering of billions of animals, destroying the planet, and wreaking havoc on human health, would you, Kenan and Kel, please use your influence to ensure that the sequel promotes kindness and sustainability with an all-vegan restaurant in the film?”

The organization even offers some unasked-for script advice for the upcoming sequel. “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the vegan burger—can I take your order?” That’s what we at PETA have in mind for Good Burger 2,” suggest PETA Associate Director Lauren Thomasson in the letter. “Some things (like beef patties) are better left in the ’90s, and if Good Burger has any hope of surviving new competition in 2023, its menu will abundantly feature animal-free offerings, including meat-free burgers, dairy-free shakes, and, of course, a special secret vegan sauce.”

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell recently teased some cameos for the sequel

On Friday, Thompson and Mitchell riveted the audience of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with their announcement that filming for the much-anticipated sequel would start this summer. The following day, they sent shockwaves through 90s Con in Hartford, Conn., as Thompson took to an All That panel and teased some possible cameos.

“I keep saying Harry Styles. I just feel like it would be a really big one, you know what I’m saying? One Direction!,” Thompson revealed according to People. He then added, “Barack Obama would be great.” Thompson confidently assured that comedian Sinbad would be returning to play the role of the irascible teacher, Mr. Wheat.

“Sinbad definitely is gonna be back. Even if we got to go to him, we’ll make sure we have Sinbad for sure,” Thompson explained. The SNL star is acknowledging the recent health battle Sinbad has been going through, leaving the comedian struggling to walk.

Fans of Good Burger have been anticipating a sequel for years. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell kept their characters – Ed and Dexter Reed – in people’s minds by reuniting on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2015. To further promote the characters, Mitchell reprised his role as Dexter Reed once again when he appeared on the Paramount+ reboot of All That in 2019.