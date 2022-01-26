Peter Robbins, Original Charlie Brown Voice Actor, Dies at 65

The original iconic voice of one of the most famous cartoon characters has sadly passed away. Peter Robbins voiced Charlie Brown in the classic 1960s Peanuts cartoons when he was working as a child actor.

His family shared that he died by suicide last week. He was 65 years old.

Robbins’ real name was Louis G. Nanasi and he was born in 1956 in Los Angeles, California. There have been a few that have voiced Charlie Brown in different situations, but Peter Robbins is truly the original. He is the first to ever play the Charles M. Schulz character for millions of avid fans of the Peanuts world. You will recognize his voice from timeless classic episodes people re-watch each year, such as “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” or “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Despite playing his character decades ago, Robbins always remained fond of the role. He even had a tattoo of Charlie Brown and Snoopy on his arm.

According to Deadline, Robbins played this part for a total of four years. This wasn’t his only role in the entertainment world either. He also had a recurring role on “Blondie,” a popular 1968 comedy series. He then would appear as a guest on a number of shows like “Get Smart,” “My Three Sons,” “F Troop,” “Rawhide,” “The Munsters,” and “The Donna Reed Show.”

Robbins eventually quit acting in 1972 and separated himself from the limelight.

Charlie Brown Actor’s Difficult Life

Prior to his death, Peter Robbins was actually in the headlines once again. The Charlie Brown actor had suffered from bipolar disorder and was sentenced to five years in jail after threatening people. He ended up being in jail until 2019.

My heart is broken today. I just found out that my good friend #PeterRobbins, the original voice of #CharlieBrown has died. May he rest in peace and soar in heaven . I only hope he finally kicks the football among the angels.. 🙏😇💔 My tributes on @fox5sandiego news from 430-730 pic.twitter.com/zthoaFihqu — Phil Blauer (@PhilBFox5) January 26, 2022

A close friend of Robbins, Phil Blauer, had stayed in close contact with him. Blauer works for FOX 5 and said that he had gotten to speak to him over the years. He interviewed him while he was in jail for those public threats. He also spoke to him while he was in rehab battling addiction to drugs and alcohol.

“I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month, like it did to me. I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience,” Robbins said during a past interview with FOX 5.

RIP to Peter Robbins, the first voice of Charlie Brown for A Charlie Brown Christmas



No matter how into animation you are, I think everyone on the planet has heard this voice. A legendary voice from a legendary person, that will be dearly missed, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/kGnXvygrpg — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) January 26, 2022

Since his death, people on social media have been discussing how much of an impact Robbins had. One person wrote, “RIP to Peter Robbins, the first voice of Charlie Brown for A Charlie Brown Christmas No matter how into animation you are, I think everyone on the planet has heard this voice. A legendary voice from a legendary person, that will be dearly missed, thank you for everything.”