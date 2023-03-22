Peter Werner, Oscar-Winning Director Who Worked on ‘Justified,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ Dead at 76

Oscar-winnng director Peter Werner, whose TV work stretched across five decades and included shows like Moonlighting, died. He was 76 years old. Other series whose episodes he directed included A Different World, Justified, and Law & Order: SVU.

Werner died Tuesday morning in Wilmington, North Carolina, his younger brother, producer Tom Werner told The Hollywood Reporter. “He had a torn aorta that the doctors weren’t able to repair. So sudden,” Tom Werner wrote in an email.

So, Peter Werner, as a student project while attending the American Film Institute, directed the 1976 shart film In the Region of Ice. It was based on Joyce Carol Oates’ short story and starred Fionnula Flanagan. The project would win the Oscar for a live-action short film.

Peter Werner Directed 1977 Episode of ABC Drama ‘Family’

His career kicked off from there. Werner directed a 1977 episode of Family. The ABC drama counted Mike Nichols and Aaron Spelling as executive producers.

Werner went on to direct a long list of TV projects across various genres. Among the series for which he directed multiple episodes were Moonlighting, starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd; The Cosby Show spinoff A Different World; the Jennifer Love Hewitt procedural Ghost Whisperer; the Patricia Arquette-led Medium; Justified; Elementary; UnREAL; Blue Bloods; and Grimm.

Werner was born in New York on Jan. 17, 1947. He earned his B.A. from Dartmouth College and his M.A. from Antioch University before picking up his MFA from the AFI.

Werner Picked Up Four Emmy Nominations In His Career

Werner earned four Emmy nominations, the first in 1986 for Moonlighting, followed by the telefilms LBJ: The Early Years (1987), Almost Golden: The Jessica Savitch Story (1995), and Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy (2006). He also received a Peabody Award for LBJ and three DGA Award nominations during his career as well.

Other TV movies that counted him as director included I Married a Centerfold (1984) featuring Tim Daly; Two Mothers for Zachary (1996) starring Valerie Bertinelli and Vanessa Redgrave; an adaptation of Alex Haley and David Stevens’ Mama Flora’s Family (1997) that starred Cicely Tyson; the Tate Donovan-led Tempting Fate (1998); and the Whoopi Goldberg holiday title Call Me Claus (2001).

Peter Werner’s series directing work also included episodes of The Wonder Years, Nash Bridges, Grounded for Life, No Ordinary Family, and The Blacklist. More recently, he helmed multiple installments of CBS’ Bull, History’s Six and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Among his TV producing credits were Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy and TNT’s Jennifer Beals-led series Proof. In addition to his brother, survivors include his wife, Kedren, and children Lillie, Katharine, and James.