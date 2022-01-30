Peyton Manning Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Peyton Manning said he hopes reports that Tom Brady would retire because it would give the 7-time Super Bowl champ more time to watch Emily in Paris. The Hall of Fame quarterback made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live last night to sell the idea that we all should watch the fish-out-of-water Netflix comedy instead of the NFL playoffs. Manning broke down the second season to its Xs and Os to explain why.

“I watched the entire season straight through. Oh my God, Colin! This show has everything!” Peyton Manning told Colin Jost on “Weekend Update.” “Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism – finally! Not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn.”

SNL introduced the former Broncos quarterback to talk about the reports that Brady may retire and last week’s outstanding shootout between the Chiefs and Bills, but Manning said he missed the game. And he’ll probably miss this week’s conference championships too.

The show follows Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris for work. This season, she ended up in a love triangle with a Parisian chef and an English businessman. Sure, that’s nice and all, but Peyton Manning wants to talk about the “lewks.”

“You know what’s not sitting on the sidelines? The fashion!” he said. “Striped parachute pants, plaid newsboy hat, fur-trimmed cardigan, and fingerless driving gloves? She might not be driving a car, but she sure knows how to drive an episode down the field with these lewks. By the way, that’s look, but it’s spelled l-e-w-k.”

Manning even donned a red beret, à la Emily, because he said it was time we all learn to speak “the language of love.”

“If I’ve learned anything from Emily,” he said, “it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself.”

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

Fans Love Peyton Manning’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance

Peyton Manning hosted Saturday Night Live in 2007, and fans still consider his United Way sketch one of the best performances from an athlete on the late-night comedy show. In it, the quarterback drills kids with footballs, teaches them how to break into cars, and explains why snitches get stitches.

Manning had a reputation at the time as being a football-obsessed geek. But his SNL appearance proved that he had a funny side. Last night’s performance reminded fans of that. He began trending on Twitter minutes after he made his short guest spot aired.

“Peyton Manning on #SNLWeekendUpdate breaking down #EmilyInParis is a revelation,” one fan tweeted. “He may be better at comedy than he was at football, and he was great at football.”

“Peyton Manning absolutely killed it on SNL, funniest segment I’ve seen on SNL in years,” Clay Travis from Outkick the Coverage wrote.

“Peyton Manning finishes the funniest sketch SNL has seen in a long time with absolute perfection,” another fan dished.

After such an outpouring of love for Manning, it won’t be surprising if he hosts another episode of SNL.