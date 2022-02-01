‘Peyton Place’ Star Barbara Rush Opened Up About Staying Busy at 95

“Peyton Place” may have been in its prime decades ago, but star Barbara Rush is still thriving now more than ever.

The primetime soap opera aired in the 60s, and was one of the first programs that really put soap operas on the map. Although the soap was only on the air for 5 years, frequent episodes meant a lifetime of drama was packed into the series. It also meant that many actors came and went throughout the life of the show, including Barbara Rush.

Rush went on to act in several films and TV shows after her time on “Peyton Place,” and at 95 years old she still keeps a busy schedule. In 2017, she starred in a Wilshire Coin commercial. Although the commercial is only 30 seconds long, Rush told FOX News that it brought a ton of new fans her way.

“I play this lady who comes in and dumps a lot of coins on the counter. And I say, ‘That’s just from my first husband.’… I have gotten more fan mail for that!” she said. “Every time I go out… [People] say, ‘Are you that lady from the commercial?’ But if you saw it, you would just love it because it’s funny.”

Barbara Rush Was a ‘Basketcase’ Meeting Frank Sinatra

Throughout her career, Rush has worked with a ton of different Hollywood stars. She rubbed shoulders with Rock Hudson, Marilyn Monroe, and Frank Sinatra, to name a few. Rush and Sinatra worked together on “Robin and the 7 Hoods” in the 60s, and the actress shared in an interview that she was a “total basketcase” over meeting the icon.

“I was completely intimidated, even more so because I knew Frank hated to rehearse. I was so nervous that I called Carolyn Jones who had just worked with Frank. And she told me what to do,” Rush told Classic Movie Hub in 2020. “I came up to him on set and said, ‘Mr. Sinatra, can I talk to you?’ And then said, ‘First of all, call me Frank, what can I do for you, Barbara?’ And I said, ‘I’m from the stage and I know you don’t like rehearsing, but I have to rehearse at least one time, I don’t think I can do the scene otherwise.’ And he said, ‘Baby doll, of course I can do that for you. CLEAR THE SET! Barbara and I are going to rehearse.'”

Starlet’s Family Celebrates Her 95 Years

Rush celebrated her 95th birthday January 4th of this year. Her daughter, Claudia Cowan, shared a sweet snap of her mother from the small celebration on her Instagram page.

“It’s been a year of transition for everyone, my sweet mother included,” Cowan wrote in the Instragram tribute to her mom. “She’s handled life’s changes with grace and dignity, and on her 95th birthday, we can all celebrate her continued good health, big heart, and endless charm,” Cowan wrote. “A few of us gathered Sunday to toast this remarkable woman and her ability to remain young in many meaningful ways (like, she is head over heels in love with her boyfriend Bernie, and still wears pearls and red lipstick every day). On this and every day, I am blessed to be able to tell you how much I love and adore you, mom! Happy 95th Birthday.”

Cheers to many more years for Barbara Rush!