PHOTOS: ‘Sound of Music’ Child Stars Reunite To Honor Julie Andrews

The children from the Sound of Music gathered this week in Los Angeles to honor star Julie Andrews. They were part of an AFI program to honor Andrew’s lifetime of achievement.

It was a night of nostalgia. The program started with a woman playing Mary Poppins (this time it wasn’t Andrews) dropping down from the ceiling and circling the Dolby Theater. Maybe it was her umbrella that allowed Mary Poppins to fly. Or perhaps it was just old-fashioned Hollywood magic.

The actors who played the Von Trapp children then walked on stage for a mini Sound of Music reunion. They’re in their 60s and 70s now. And they sang the classic “Do-Re-Mi” from the movie, with everyone eventually joining them. The lyrics from the 1965 movie are timeless. They’re like your ABCs. We all know that (doe) is a deer, a female deer and re is a drop of golden sun. You get the idea.

The cast members on stage were Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta), Duane Chase, (Kurt), Kym Karath (Gretl) and Nicholas Hammond (Freidrich). Charmian Carr, who played Lisel, and Heather Menzies-Urich, who was Louisa, died in 2016 and 2017. Christopher Plummer, who played Georg Von Trapp, passed away in February, 2021. He was 91.

Here are the Von Trapp children from the Sound of Music — Debbie Turner, Angela Cartwright, Nicholas Hammond, Duane Chase, and Kym Karath. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)

Cynthia Erivo Sang Edelweiss from Sound of Music

Andrews was touched by so many friends and fellow actors coming out to honor her. Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo surprised Andrews with her rendition of “Edelweiss” from the Sound of Music.

Pop star Gwen Stefani also attended the show, bringing her husband Blake Shelton to the festivities. She’s a lifetime fan of Sound of Music, telling reporters: “I would not be me without the inspiration of Julie Andrews. I have to pinch myself right now because this is crazy.”

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Jane Seymour, Bo Derek, and John Corbett (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)

Carol Burnett Honored Her Longtime Friend

Carol Burnett, a long-time friend of Andrews, sat next to the 86-year-old star for the entire show. She said the two met in 1960. That’s a lot of memories.

“It was as if we’d always known each other, and that evening kicked off what was to be, so far, a six-decade relationship, professional and best of all, personal,” Burnett said, per the Hollywood Reporter.

“This award is so very much deserved. Julie has constantly given us her all and her all is awe-inspiring,” she added. “You’re a great dame in every sense of the word. I love you. Congratulations Chum.”

Carol Burnett met Julie Andrews in 1960..(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)

Burnett finally left the table to present Andrews with the lifetime achievement award. And the Sound of Music star told the crowd:

This night reminds me with great clarity how many people are involved with making movies,” Andrews said in her acceptance speech, per New York Post.

“What a huge collaborative effort it takes to bring film to the screen. My husband Blake [Edwards] never liked when people referred to filmmaking as the business or an industry. He insisted that film was an art form and should always be called that. And I know that is exactly the way the AFI feels also,” Andrews added.