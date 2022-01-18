‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Drops Before and After Shots From Upcoming Episode

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is feeling pretty in pink. As she gets her latest delicious treat put together, he does so in style.

Cooking is about more than just making food taste good. Sometimes you have to get creative and make the meal look as good as it tastes. Thankfully, Drummond is the best at making everything tasty and looking good.

Over on her Instagram page, the Pioneer Woman posted before and after photos. She was getting a tart pie together. It looks like things went well and she was able to match everything to her outfit. There’s nothing a little food coloring can’t do. Check out the post below and see the way that she matches her latest delectable delight.

“How it started vs. how it’s going,” the post caption reads. “Here’s to matching more tops to tarts (more tarts to tops?) in 2022.”

It is all smiles in her kitchen as she gets the right color in the tart to match her blouse. When it comes to food and aesthetics, Ree Drummond has it all going on. She is able to make such simple yet delicious recipes. That’s why home cooks around the country love to make her dishes.

One of the things that fans and Drummond herself are looking forward to has to be the return of the show. Due to the pandemic, there hasn’t been any filming going on. So, in the meantime, Ree has been doing life with her family. Her kids are almost all moved out of the house and there has been a lot of change going on in recent months for the Pioneer Woman.

‘Pioneer Woman’ ‘Looking Forward’ to Filming Again

It has been a while since the Pioneer Woman became a Food Network feature. Over the years, Drummond has amassed quite a fanbase. She has also been able to start her own magazine, write cookbooks, her own kitchenware line, and more.

Now, as things get back to normal, at least, for the most part, Drummond is ready to film again. The show comes straight from her kitchen at her family’s ranch in Oklahoma. Without much going on lately, she almost forgot to post about her show. Episodes were filmed in the fall and should be coming to TV soon.

When it comes to downhome cooking and great meals the Pioneer Woman is one of the best. Her success is a testament to her skill, charisma, and personality. Soon, fans will be taking in new episodes of their favorite cooking show yet again. When the show does return, there will be more meals, more fun desserts, and more moments from the Drummond family.