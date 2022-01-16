‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Is ‘Looking Forward’ to Filming Again Soon

Since becoming a Food Network star, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has decided to take on a few other projects, ranging from cookbooks to holiday films. Now that it’s almost time to start shooting the next season of her cooking show, Drummond couldn’t be happier to be back in the kitchen in front of cameras.

While some home chefs prefer to cook and film in a studio, Ree Drummond prepares all the meals that we see on TV right in her home. So not only does she demonstrate new recipes with her audience, but she also gives them a look at her family’s life on their ranch. Sharing her life in such a candid manner has become second nature for the Pioneer Woman, and sometimes, she forgets to give updates regarding her show on social media. That’s why she decided to dedicate a post to the upcoming season of her cooking show with a few photos of some decadent foods from today’s new episode.

“I sometimes forget to post about my Food Network show, because it’s such a regular part of my life, so here’s a post about my Food Network show!” Ree Drummond captioned the photos. “We filmed this show last fall, and are looking forward to starting filming again next month! We’re going to start shooting more of the ranch activities again, which I’ve missed…and later this summer, my original crew from the U.K. will be coming back for the first time in over two years. Meantime, hope you enjoy this morning’s show! Its unofficial title is ‘Giggling in an Animal Print Shirt.’ Story of my life. Well, except it’s usually a floral print shirt.”

Ree Drummond Shows Immaculate Organization of Fridge

When your kitchen becomes your workspace, you have to keep it organized. So, not surprisingly, Ree Drummond has a strict system for keeping her fridge in perfect order, right down to the last condiment and wedge of cheese.

Just before the new year, the Pioneer Woman demonstrated how she organizes her perishables and preps for weekday meals. The process is no doubt tedious, but the results are definitely worth the effort. Ree Drummond learned from a fellow influencer named Emily Mariko the best techniques for kitchen organization. And once she mastered the methods, Drummond posted a video demonstrating her “new fridge stock.”

“I’m 52 and I love @emilymariko so much. She’s an influencer who has officially influenced me. Hope you enjoy my new fridge stock! For every wedge of Brie, I’ve gotta have a brick of Velveeta,” Drummond wrote in the caption.