‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Pays a Visit to Her Son at Oklahoma State Football Practice

Leave it to Ree Drummond, the “Pioneer Woman,” to show off her son’s new college while supporting him all along the way. Bryce Drummond, 20, was spotted in an Instagram photo wearing a new uniform. He transferred to Oklahoma State University after starting college at the University of North Texas.

On Sunday, Ree headed out to the social media platform. She posted a photo of her posing next to Bryce, who was wearing a totally new football uniform. PEOPLE reports that Bryce wore a new orange uniform in the photo. Ree wore an orange necklace in support of Bryce’s new team and school.

Ree Drummond Shares Her Thoughts On Son Bryce’s New School

“First pic: yesterday. Second pic: seems like yesterday!,” Ree Drummond captioned the post. It also included a throwback photo of Bryce holding a football as a kid.

Bryce, who is a sophomore in college, shared the news on his own Instagram. He also posted a series of official team photos. “Spring uniform is lookin a little different this time around,” he captioned his post.

Bryce Drummond received lots of sweet messages from his family in the comments section. “Go Pokes!! So proud of you, son!!” Ree Drummond wrote, while his sister Paige commented, “Goooo Brycie!!!”

The Drummond family has supported Bryce at several of his football games in the past. In October, Ree’s husband Ladd and daughters Paige, 23, and Alex, 25, cheered him on during a game in Texas.

Alex posted a string of photos of the Drummond crew in their green attire as they watched the game play out. Along with some football and heart-hand emojis, Alex appropriately described the crew at the event as Bryce’s “fan club.” Bryce responded in the comment section with an “ayeee.”

The Drummonds are certainly a football family. Ree’s 18-year old son Todd left for the University of South Dakota in January, where he will continue his football career with the Coyotes in the fall. Ree’s foster son Jamar also plays at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Last November, Ree paid tribute to her father-in-law Chuck Drummond. He had recently died at 79 years old. “(And) He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God,” Drummond wrote in a recent blog post. “After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months.” Drummond also wrote that he was finally ready to “let go.” Chuck would make occasional appearances on Ree’s TV show.