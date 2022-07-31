Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing

Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!

According to northjersey.com, yesterday’s winning ticket numbers read as follows: 4-17-57-58-68, and the Powerball was 12. The Powerplay was 3X.

Per the outlet, the jackpot prize topped out at $170 million. If the winning ticket holder were to elect the cash option rather than annuity, it comes to about $100.5 million.

The Mega Millions went months without a jackpot winner. Comparatively, the Powerball’s last major prize went to a Middlebury, Vermont player just last month. The lucky ticketholder took home $366.7 million in prize money.

So far, no one has come forward to claim the Powerball jackpot. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions, after surpassing a massive $1 billion, has reset to $20 million with a cash option.

Meanwhile, as we wait to see where the Powerball jackpot goes from here, players can head to their nearest vendor and purchase a ticket for $2. Players also have the option to add Power Play for another dollar. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10:59 p.m.

How Much Will the Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Pay In Taxes?

When you score over a billion dollars in lottery winnings, as a handful of Powerball and Mega Millions winners have done, then you can expect to pay a heft sum in taxes. Realistically, lottery players are not required to forfeit as much of their winnings to taxes if they choose the annuity option. Essentially, this awards them a fraction of their prize money annually across just under three decades. However, many ticketholders choose to collect a lump sum of money. So, how much will Friday night’s Mega Millions winner be forced to pay in taxes when they come to collect their prize?

Well, once the lucky ticketholder comes forward, we’ll have to see whether they choose the annuity plan or the lump sum payment. If the ticketholder chooses to move forward with a lump sum payment, which has been the trend in both the Mega Millions and the Powerball, then they will owe a massive $554.6 million between state and federal taxes.

If the player moves forward with the annuity option, then their overall payout will be much greater. With $1.28 billion to take home, the lucky ticket holder could choose to receive annual payments, which, based on the jackpot prize, would still provide them with a hefty yearly payment.