‘Prey’ Star Responds To Criticisms of the ‘Predator’ Sequel Film

With streaming platforms gaining significant traction over the last few years, companies like Disney, Netflix, and Paramount are doing everything possible to land the next big hit. For Hulu, they received that chance when streaming the hit film Prey. The Predator franchise first started in 1987 with the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic Predator. While following the same alien race sent to earth for sport, Prey takes place in the early 18 century. Starring Amber Midthunder as the protagonist Naru, the film is Hulu’s most-watched premiere ever. With the praise comes criticism, and it appears Midthunder isn’t about to stand down when it comes to her character, people, and story.

The main criticism surrounding Prey deals with the primitive Comanche people. Not having access to advanced technology, some consider the idea of Naru being able to compete with the Predator comical. Others suggested the entire story to be nothing more than feminist writing that attacks men.

Speaking with People, Amber Midthunder decided to address the complaints and set the record straight. “People are always going to say stuff, but that’s just noise. Honestly, those people have no idea what they’re talking about. First of all, I feel really proud of our movie and I think [director] Dan [Trachtenberg] is an incredible filmmaker. He has made something that people can eat their words over. I think a lot of people thought our movie would be some super-woke, F-the-patriarchy kind of a story, and that’s not what it’s about at all. It’s not a girl defying what men say she can and can’t do. It’s literally an individual who feels called to something and the people who know her don’t think that is her calling. That is so much more personal and, I think, as the character, harder to deal with than anything.”

Prey Star Defends Comanche Hunter

As for those who believed the Comanche hunters were not capable of taking on an intelligent alien race, Amber Midthunder added, “People don’t know a lot about native history. Period. So they don’t know what kind of warriors we were. There are people who don’t even know that there are different tribes or languages. So already that’s coming from a place of ignorance. Then you look at it and you go, ‘Oh no, man. Comanche were really, really great warriors.'”

Amber Midthunder insisted that her ancestors included some of the fiercest warriors of all and even included a fight force consisting of women. “They were known for being some of the fiercest warriors of all. And they did have female-warrior society, so there were women that fought and hunted. So yeah, I think you look at that and you just [tell yourself], ‘Alright, whatever, people are always going to say stuff.’ I’m proud of what we did.”