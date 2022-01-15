‘Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey Shares Sweet Story About Bob Saget

Drew Carey said he missed a phone call from Johnny Carson because of Bob Saget. The Price is Right host is the latest in a long line of comedians with stories about how the Full House star’s kindness changed their lives. Saget, 65, died unexpectedly this week at a Florida hotel.

Carey told Entertainment Tonight that Bob Saget’s death “really shook” him because he consider the comic a mentor and close friend.

“I was friends with Norm (Macdonald) and Bob Saget too,” Carey, 63, said. “I really don’t like being at an age where people I know, and personally know, are dying. Bob was honestly like the nicest guy.”

That niceness had a serious impact on Carey’s life.

Carey met Bob Saget several times at comedy clubs in Cleveland in the early days of his stand-up career. When Carey came to visit Los Angeles in 1988, Saget invited him to a taping of Full House. Carey said he couldn’t pass it up because it was Bob, but also because it was the episode where the Tanner family performs with the Beach Boys, he told Stephen Colbert last year.

But while he rocked out to “Kokomo,” The Tonight Show was trying to find him. A guest fell through and producers wanted Carey to fill in. It would have been his debut on the launch pad for comedians, but he missed the call. Carey wouldn’t make it on the show for another three years.

Drew Carey has no regrets about what happened. Looking back, he cherishes that day he spent with his friend.

“I love hanging out with him, I loved seeing him. Everybody that knows this guy, that knew him, you became like instant friends,” he told ET. “You felt like you were his best friend when you got done talking, he’s just so friendly. And I’m telling you, he was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life. So funny.”

Bob Saget Said Comedy Saved His Life

Bob Saget used comedy as a shield to help him survive the darkest days of his life. In his final interview filmed last month, Saget spoke with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook about his sister’s death in 1994 to scleroderma, a rare auto-immune disease.

“It was a three-to-four year process, and she was gone. And I couldn’t bear it,” Saget said of his sister Gay’s death. “I can’t get the images of the end of her life out of my head, ever.”

He turned to comedy to cope with his loss, but he also used his talents to fight back. Bob Saget raised $26 million for the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister’s death. Saget said it was his life’s goal to help doctors find a cure.

“My sister should not be dead. And that’s one of the things that has kept me doing this — will keep me doing this until I’m gone,” he said in his CBS interview. “I’ll do it when I’m gone.”