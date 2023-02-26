Priscilla Presley, Granddaughter Riley Keough ‘Not Speaking’ Amid Estate Spat

Actress Riley Keough, the granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley, would normally be flying around the world doing press for her new Prime Video show. Daisy Jones & the Six debuts on March 3, but Keough just lost her mother Lisa Marie, who passed away suddenly at 54 from cardiac arrest.

Keough’s reps scrapped her appearance at the Daisy London premiere on February 16. Other press outings have been carefully curated, with reporters told to avoid questions about Keough’s family.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

All of the recent press maneuvering underlies a bitter estate dispute happening behind the scenes. Just days after Lisa Marie’s death, her mother Priscilla Presley filed a petition in LA questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust and estate. The amendment named Keough as the principal trustee of the estate, which includes Graceland, meaning she can make financial decisions regarding Elvis Presley’s legacy. The will also includes 15 percent ownership of the legendary late singer’s overall estate.

A longtime friend of Lisa Marie just confirmed the rumors to Page Six: “Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother.”

Riley and Priscilla shared a close relationship once, according to reports. The anonymous friend said, however, “Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother.”

A source from Graceland says that Keough doesn’t want to fight her grandmother. “Riley’s not looking for a war. She always had a good relationship with her grandmother,” the Graceland source said. “Lisa had her issues with her mother, but … she didn’t drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues.”

Priscilla Presley, 77, was a co-trustee up until 2016 when Lisa Marie put Keough in charge

Reps for the late Lisa Marie said the estate belongs to Keough and her twin half-sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood. Their father, Michael Lockwood, was Lisa Marie’s fourth husband.

Joel Weinshanker, a managing partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, told SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio that Lisa Marie was “very very certain” her estate should be left to her children.

“There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it exactly the way she did,” Weinshanker said. “Although Riley is a movie star [and] an award-winning director, she had always had an interest and had always known that one day, she would be in charge of [things].”

Priscilla faces a large and well-funded legal team on Keough’s side if she decides to fight it out in court. Page Six reports that Keough will eventually need to file some paperwork in response to her grandmother’s complaint; but the legal work can wait until the court date in April. For now, Riley and her costars of Daisy Jones just want to focus on their new show.

“I’ve listened to music and my whole family are musicians, and I’ve been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff,” Riley told ET. “But I’d never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun.”