Priscilla Presley Initially Doubted Austin Butler Was Capable of Playing Elvis

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann recently revealed that Priscilla Presley questioned if Austin Butler had the chops to play the King. “I was not gonna make the film unless I found someone who could play Elvis,” Luhrmann told Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t really think I could.”

When he stumbled upon Austin Butler, it was as if all the pieces suddenly fit. With a passionate determination to learn Elvis’ songs and mannerisms, as well as perfecting his legendary voice – nothing could stand in the way of making this project a success. Despite experiencing a multitude of anxious screenings over his career, Luhrmann revealed that the most anxiety-filled viewing was when he presented the film to Priscilla for its first screening.

“[Priscilla] was quite cynical about how this young kid could, in fact, manifest her husband,” Luhrmann explained. He remarked that the family has experienced an abundance of letdowns when it comes to depictions of Elvis onscreen. “I remember Priscilla said, ‘I know I was hard on you,’ she wrote me an email… She said, ‘Every wink, every move, if my husband was here he would say, ‘Hot damn, you are me!””

“She said, ‘How did he know about Elvis’ rage, his stillness, his inner life, his complex inner life?’” he continued. “Because that’s not out there. That’s not in a biography.”

Austin Butler has thanked Priscilla Presley for her support throughout the awards season

Luhrmann unconditionally stands behind Butler’s remarkable accomplishments and believes that he is deserving of all the recognition thus far. “I think you can’t overstate the level of acting achievement for Austin Butler,” he gushed. “I’ve been around it a long time and even I’m a bit mystified by what he achieved — and I was there!”

Last month, the actor received his first-ever Oscar nomination and has since been overflowing with appreciation for the Presley family. He devoted an especially touching tribute to Lisa Marie who sadly passed away two weeks before nominations were revealed.

“[Playing Elvis] seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me. There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time,” Butler explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie and Priscilla [Presley] got to see the film and then I first saw them after… nothing I would do would ever top that. And especially with Lisa Marie not being here with us. I just wish she was here to celebrate today with us.”

He praised Lisa Marie as the epitome of straightforwardness and support. “I know from all the times that we got to celebrate together how we would celebrate today, you know, and I wish she and Elvis were here to get to experience this time.”