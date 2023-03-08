Priscilla Presley Makes Red Carpet Appearance for First Time Since Passing of Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley took to the red carpet for the first time on Tuesday night in Los Angeles since Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Priscilla went out to attend the L.A. premiere of Netflix‘s new animated series, Agent Elvis. The show follows a fictional Elvis Presley, voiced by Matthew McConaughey, in the midst of balancing fame and his secret initiation into a government spy agency. Priscilla Presley voices a fictional version of herself in the show. She also produced the series along with John Eddie. She wore a black-and-white suit while on the red carpet.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

When speaking to the audience at the event, Presley talked about why McConaughey, 53, was the right choice to play her late ex-husband. “Obviously he has a great voice,” said Priscilla. “He has that Southern voice. A deep voice.”

Priscilla Presley Said That Other Actors Were Talked About To Voice Elvis Presley In Casting

Presley revealed that other actors were discussed during casting. But producers kept coming back to McConaughey. “He’s such a professional and he would do a great job speaking for Elvis,” she said. “He has a Southern drawl, and Elvis did too in many ways.”

Meanwhile, in its latest cover story, PEOPLE reported that Presley and Riley Keough have been at odds over Lisa Marie’s trust. Four days after her Jan. 22 memorial, lawyers for Presley filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust, PEOPLE reports.

Now this change removed Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley’s former business manager Barry Siegel as cotrustees and gave control of the trust to Riley and Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough. The trust is made up of the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE). Together, it brought in a reported $110 million in 2022. Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

Presley Believes 2016 Amendment To Trust Should Be Voided

Priscilla Presley claims she didn’t know about the 2016 amendment until after Lisa Marie’s death. She argued that it needs to be voided. That’s because of several factors. One of them includes that Lisa Marie had not informed her of the changes as required by the terms of the trust. A friend of Lisa Marie told PEOPLE “there’s zero question” what her wishes were: “Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees” — and for all her children to be the beneficiaries.

Keough and Presley are barely speaking, according to multiple sources. Said a Presley family insider: “They do not see eye to eye.”